Scottsbluff, NE

Drug possession charges lands Nebraska Panhandle woman in jail

By News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTTSBLUFF - A 32-year-old was arrested for drug possession this week in Scottsbluff. Police say they observed a BMW going south around the 1400 block of 14th St....

