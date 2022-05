Now that the UTEP men's basketball roster is starting to take shape for the fall, let's catch up with the nine players that departed from the program earlier this offseason. Only three former Miners—forward Bonke Maring and guards Kezza Giffa and Cam Clardy—haven't announced where they will be transferring to. The Miners saw nine players hit the transfer portal, along with Jamal Bieniemy (intentions to play professionally) and Alfred Hollins (graduate) not returning next season.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO