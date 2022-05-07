ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

HIGHLIGHTS: Permian wins Game 1 of playoff series

By Jakob Brandenburg
cbs7.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian High School baseball team defeated El...

www.cbs7.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

Whitesboro softball sweeps Whitewright in UIL area round

BELLS, Texas (KTEN) - Whitesboro beat Whitewright 4-3 to sweep the UIL softball area round. The Bearcats scored three runs in the top of the first, and they never lost that lead. Whitewright scored a run in the bottom of the first but Whitesboro pitcher Karley Wolf ended the inning...
WHITESBORO, TX
KWTX

McLennan Softball punches ticket to national tournament

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The seventh-ranked McLennan Softball squad claimed the Region V North Tournament Championship this afternoon in Weatherford, punching its ticket to the NJCAA Division I National Championship in Yuma, Arizona May 24-28. Temple took game one 7-4 to force the deciding game two. McLennan dominated game two,...
WEATHERFORD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
Odessa, TX
Education
Odessa, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Education
101.5 KNUE

This 2,200 Acre Ranch in Boerne, Texas has a Cave and a Huge Country Music Star Neighbor

Wouldn't it be nice to wake up every morning and the only sound you hear is nature? That's becoming less and less a thing even for those living on a country road. But there still are areas, especially in Texas, where we can be surrounded by nothing but wide open fields. One such place exists in Boerne, outside of San Antonio, and your "neighbor" is arguably the biggest star ever in country music.
BOERNE, TX
KTSM

New Mexico State women’s golf in 10th place after day 1 of NCAA Regionals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – In the 20th NCAA regional appearance in program history, the New Mexico State women’s golf team got off to a solid start on Monday. The Aggies sit inside the top 10 in a field loaded full of competition heading into the second day. Oregon is in first place at four-under par. Amelia McKee and Meiji […]
GOLF
KXAN

Texas softball beats Baylor, earns No. 3 seed in Big 12 tournament

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns softball team closed its Big 12 Conference regular season with a 6-0 win over the Baylor Bears on Sunday at Red and Charlene McCombs Field. With a 12-6 Big 12 record, the Longhorns have the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament and will take on Texas Tech in […]
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Permian#Pebble#Highschoolsports#Kosa#Panthers
WATE

Lydia Pulsinelli grows from the game of Ultimate Frisbee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bearden senior Lydia Pulsinelli started playing ultimate frisbee her freshman year to get more exercise. “I wasn’t sure about it at first,” said Pulsinelli. “I definitely almost quit a few times my first like year in a half.” Instead of taking a break, Pulsinelli powered through and found a new love. […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
The El Paso Times

Americas senior basketball player Jordan Hernandez to play in TABC All-Star game

Americas boys basketball coach Mike Brooks and senior point guard Jordan Hernandez earned a big postseason honor from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. Brooks will coach the Purple Team in the Large School TABC All-Star Game and Hernandez will be on the same team on May 19 at the Paul Taylor Fieldhouse in San Antonio. The Purple Team will face the Aqua Team. Both squads will have 12 players.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KRQE News 13

State championship golf is underway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State championship golf started Monday with Aiden Krafft of Cibola shooting the only subpar round in boys’ action. His 1 under 71 has the 2019 champion leading with one round to go. Anthony Lara of Gadsden and Vari Mariscal of Deming are on the heels of Krafft, after a first-round 72 for each.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Laredo Morning Times

Martin’s season ends with loss to CC Ray

The Martin Tigers saw their season come to an end with a 2-0 loss to No. 2 Corpus Christi Ray Saturday. The Texans swept the Tigers in the best-of-three series as they won Game 1 Friday, 6-0. Although Ray is one of the top teams in Class 5A, Martin hung well with them. However, while the Tigers battled well, they weren't as perfect as they needed...
LAREDO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy