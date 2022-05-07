HIGHLIGHTS: Permian wins Game 1 of playoff series

BELLS, Texas (KTEN) - Whitesboro beat Whitewright 4-3 to sweep the UIL softball area round. The Bearcats scored three runs in the top of the first, and they never lost that lead. Whitewright scored a run in the bottom of the first but Whitesboro pitcher Karley Wolf ended the inning...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The seventh-ranked McLennan Softball squad claimed the Region V North Tournament Championship this afternoon in Weatherford, punching its ticket to the NJCAA Division I National Championship in Yuma, Arizona May 24-28. Temple took game one 7-4 to force the deciding game two. McLennan dominated game two,...
Wouldn't it be nice to wake up every morning and the only sound you hear is nature? That's becoming less and less a thing even for those living on a country road. But there still are areas, especially in Texas, where we can be surrounded by nothing but wide open fields. One such place exists in Boerne, outside of San Antonio, and your "neighbor" is arguably the biggest star ever in country music.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – In the 20th NCAA regional appearance in program history, the New Mexico State women’s golf team got off to a solid start on Monday. The Aggies sit inside the top 10 in a field loaded full of competition heading into the second day. Oregon is in first place at four-under par. Amelia McKee and Meiji […]
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns softball team closed its Big 12 Conference regular season with a 6-0 win over the Baylor Bears on Sunday at Red and Charlene McCombs Field. With a 12-6 Big 12 record, the Longhorns have the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament and will take on Texas Tech in […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bearden senior Lydia Pulsinelli started playing ultimate frisbee her freshman year to get more exercise. “I wasn’t sure about it at first,” said Pulsinelli. “I definitely almost quit a few times my first like year in a half.” Instead of taking a break, Pulsinelli powered through and found a new love. […]
Americas boys basketball coach Mike Brooks and senior point guard Jordan Hernandez earned a big postseason honor from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. Brooks will coach the Purple Team in the Large School TABC All-Star Game and Hernandez will be on the same team on May 19 at the Paul Taylor Fieldhouse in San Antonio. The Purple Team will face the Aqua Team. Both squads will have 12 players.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State championship golf started Monday with Aiden Krafft of Cibola shooting the only subpar round in boys’ action. His 1 under 71 has the 2019 champion leading with one round to go. Anthony Lara of Gadsden and Vari Mariscal of Deming are on the heels of Krafft, after a first-round 72 for each.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Second ranked Oregon holds a three-stroke lead on the team leaderboard after one round of the NCAA women’s golf Albuquerque regional. At 4 under par Oregon is followed by Texas and Florida in the field of twelve. Florida is even for the tournament. The...
The Martin Tigers saw their season come to an end with a 2-0 loss to No. 2 Corpus Christi Ray Saturday.
The Texans swept the Tigers in the best-of-three series as they won Game 1 Friday, 6-0.
Although Ray is one of the top teams in Class 5A, Martin hung well with them. However, while the Tigers battled well, they weren't as perfect as they needed...
Several years ago, I was asked about an incident in the early 1990s where a UTEP student was injured, putting an end to the firing of a cannon after touchdowns and at the end of UTEP football games.
This week a found a couple of articles on the Nov. 17, 1990, accident and...
