Americas boys basketball coach Mike Brooks and senior point guard Jordan Hernandez earned a big postseason honor from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. Brooks will coach the Purple Team in the Large School TABC All-Star Game and Hernandez will be on the same team on May 19 at the Paul Taylor Fieldhouse in San Antonio. The Purple Team will face the Aqua Team. Both squads will have 12 players.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO