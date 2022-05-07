ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Search underway after man killed in Orlando shooting – WFTV

By The Black Chronicle News Service
blackchronicle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. — A search is underway after a man was shot and killed in Orlando. Just before 10 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a home on King Cole Boulevard near Willie Mays Park after reports that shots...

blackchronicle.com

