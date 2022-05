DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — One county in the Wiregrass now has the highest COVID-19 positivity transmission rate in the state of Alabama. Coffee County has a positivity rate of 10.4% and is the only county in the Wiregrass and state listed as ‘high risk’ for the spread of the coronavirus. This means the county has a positivity rate higher than 10%.

COFFEE COUNTY, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO