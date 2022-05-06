ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Evers, Evers Administration Cabinet Take ‘Cabinet on the Road’ to Western Wisconsin

By Gov. Tony Evers
Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE — Gov. Tony Evers, together with members of his cabinet, hosted ‘Cabinet on the Road’ events in Osseo, Altoona, Menomonie, and Eau Claire to meet with local business owners, farmers, and elected officials to discuss economic development and community development projects benefitting the region and to highlight how the...

Comments / 1

UKRAINEhidesUScorupt
3d ago

are they going door to door repaying us for sending the Foxconn electric car factory to ohio? it seems he is trying to manipulate to attack Wisconsin business. I think the attacks on Oshkosh were planned. evers is the only reason the postal vehicles are being made in North Carolina.

Reply
2
Urban Milwaukee

Gov. Evers Announces Main Street Bounceback Grant Program Has Helped Over 4,200 Small Businesses and Nonprofits, Invests Additional $25 Million into Program

LA CROSSE — Gov. Tony Evers today, at events joined by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes, announced he will be investing an additional $25 million into the popular and successful Main Street Bounceback Grant Program, which has already helped more than 4,200 small businesses and nonprofits across all 72 Wisconsin counties. In total, today’s announcement brings the governor’s total investment in the program to $75 million, which will enable 2,500 more small businesses and nonprofits to fill empty storefronts throughout the state. A recent analysis of state allocations showed that as a share of federal aid received by states, Wisconsin ranks second in the country for aid directed to economic development and first in the country in aid to businesses.
