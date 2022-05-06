ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Auburn baseball video highlights, score on Friday night

By Erik Hall, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago

The Auburn and Arkansas Razorbacks baseball teams meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Friday, May 6.

Arkansas defeated Auburn 11-8.

Auburn , ranked No. 18 in the USA Today Sports baseball coaches poll , went to 31-15 overall and 12-10 in the SEC. No. 3-ranked Arkansas improved to 35-11 overall and 15-7 in the SEC.

The series is scheduled to continue with Game 2 at 4:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Auburn's Cole Foster RBI double

Auburn second baseman Cole Foster hit an RBI double off the right-center field wall in the bottom of the eighth inning that allowed Nate LaRue to score. Foster's hit cut the Arkansas lead to 11-7.

Arkansas' Robert Moore 3-run home run

Arkansas Razorbacks second baseman Robert Moore hit a three-run home run over the left-field fence that also scored Zack Gregory and Michael Turner in the top of the eighth inning. Moore's homer put Arkansas up 11-6 vs. Auburn.

Arkansas' Kendall Diggs 3-run home run

Arkansas Razorbacks designated hitter Kendall Diggs hit a three-run home run over the right-field fence that also scored Robert Moore and Brady Slavens in the top of the seventh inning. Diggs' homer put Arkansas up 8-6 vs. Auburn.

Arkansas's Jace Bohrofen 2-run home run

Arkansas Razorbacks right fielder Jace Bohrofen hit a two-run home run over the right-center field fence in the top of the sixth inning. Braydon Webb also scored on the home run. Bohrofen's homer cut the Auburn lead to 6-4.

Auburn's Brody Moore solo home run

Auburn's Brody Moore hit a solo home run over the right-center field fence in the bottom of the fifth inning. Moore's homer put Auburn up 6-2 vs. Arkansas.

Auburn's Blake Rambusch RBI bunt

Auburn leadoff hitter Blake Rambush bunted for a single and drove home Brody Moore in the bottom of the fourth inning. Moore's run put Auburn up 4-0 vs. Arkansas.

Auburn's Brooks Carlson solo home run

Auburn's Brooks Carlson hit a solo home run over the right-center field fence in the bottom of the fourth inning. Carlson's homer put Auburn up 3-0 vs. Arkansas.

Arkansas' Connor Noland throws strikeout

Arkansas Razorbacks starting pitcher Connor Noland struck out Brody Moore for the final out in the bottom of the second inning.

Here's more Auburn, Arkansas baseball news:

Butch Thompson is the Auburn baseball head coach. Dave Van Horn is the Arkansas Razorbacks baseball head coach.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik .

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Auburn baseball video highlights, score on Friday night

On3.com

4-star running back Roderick Robinson II names top 6 schools

San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson II has narrowed his list to six schools: Arizona, Auburn, Cal, Oregon, Tennessee and UCLA. Robinson is the No. 344 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
SAN DIEGO, CA
