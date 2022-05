If it wasn’t official before, it is now. The Baylor administration has openly sanctioned a LBGTQ student group on campus. Despite denials to the contrary, Baylor’s longstanding statement on human sexuality has been set aside. Neither the president nor the board of regents apparently regard this present change in policy as a contradiction — yet it clearly is so. And so Baylor University follows after the widely accepted trend that promotes making sexuality the core of self-identity, a trend that has been tightening its grip on other Christian colleges and universities.

