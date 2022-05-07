Sac MaxPreps: Marysville projected as No. 3 seed

Prep softball in the Sac-Joaquin Section and Northern Section enter the final week of the regular season on Monday before the start of the postseason on May 17.

While there is still a lot of jockeying for playoff positioning among teams in the mid-valley, Sacramento MaxPreps projected playoff seeds in each of the divisions of the SJS.

In D-II, Sacramento MaxPreps projects River Valley (14-7-1) to host Yuba City (7-12-1) in a No. 7-10 matchup, with the winner getting either No. 2 Roseville or No. 15 Armijo (though Armijo is a bubble team between D-I and D-II, according to Sacramento MaxPreps projections last month).

The Capital Valley Conference, where both RV and YC are members, is guaranteed three teams. However, right now YC is in a tie for third with Inderkum in CVC standing. The Honkers do have a win over Roseville and Woodcreek, which Sacramento MaxPreps noted as a positive sign toward getting into the first SJS playoff system since 2019.

In D-IV, Marysville (17-3), the anticipated Pioneer Valley League champion, is projected to earn a No. 3 seed in the playoffs, according to Sacramento MaxPreps. In that position, Marysville will be granted one of five first-round byes.

As of last month, Sacramento MaxPreps projects Central Catholic No. 1, Dixon No. 2, Marysville No. 3, Ripon No. 4 and Orestimba No. 5.

Marysville wraps up the regular season Tuesday at home against Foothill in a PVL game and an out-of-section battle against the Northern Section’s No. 2 ranked, East Nicolaus Spartans (23-2) on Wednesday. Both games begin at 4 p.m.

MaxPreps’ computer rankings are updated each Tuesday through the season.

The poll uses games stored on the database to generate a complete ranking for each section and state.

However, the system also takes into account wins against highly-ranked opponents and strength of schedule. Generally, the more a team wins, the higher the ranking, MaxPreps stated.

MaxPreps will correct errors as they are reported. To ensure the most accurate ranking, MaxPreps asks to update all games as they happen.