ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Should you ever answer a spam call?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GC7Nd_0fVmFGC200

(NEXSTAR) – Your phone rings. Or more likely, it vibrates. You look at the screen and it’s not your mom calling. It’s not your best friend. It’s an unknown number from a faraway area code. Or it’s exactly your area code, and a phone number that looks creepily similar to yours. Or maybe your cell carrier flashes up a warning, like “scam likely.”

If you don’t know who’s calling, is there any reason to pick up the phone?

We turned to an authority on the subject: Steven Carlson at T-Mobile, an expert on the company’s Scam Shield program.

“There’s really very little upside to answering a call that says ‘scam likely,'” Carlson said.

What happened to the ‘Do Not Call’ list?

“The types of tools that T-Mobile uses to detect scam calls when they enter our network are really sophisticated,” Carlson explained. The network’s database of flagged scam numbers updates every six minutes, he said. Plus, they detect callers that are spoofing other phone numbers, or callers that are sending out lots of calls, but not getting much in return.

There’s a small chance it’s a legitimate robocall that got mistaken for a scammer, Carlson admitted. But even if it is your kid’s school calling to announce a snow day or your doctor reminding you about your appointment tomorrow, they could always leave a message. Oftentimes, they also have the technology to reach you with an automated text message.

When you pick up the phone and it’s a scammer, “you’re basically confirming that someone else is alive on the other end and this is a legitimate phone number,” Carlson said.

In some cases, scammers are targeting a specific geographic area where they’ve seen success before. In other cases, they’re just mass-dialing random numbers and seeing if anyone picks up.

Map shows which cell provider gives your area best coverage

“Because the scammers are using these auto-dialers and this technology that just randomly picks phone numbers and pushes [calls] out … if you’re answering the phone, you’re saying this is a real person here and this number is right, so you should therefore continue to try it.”

That could lead to being inundated with even more scam calls.

You could also keep your phone from ringing so often by automatically sending unknown numbers to voicemail. Apple and Google both have settings you can enable on their devices that silence or block unknown callers.

When it comes to scam texts, the same basic advice applies: Just delete it and move on.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spam#T Mobile
24/7 Wall St.

29 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart

Over six decades years, Walmart Inc. has gone from one humble discount store in Bentonville, Arkansas, to a $555-billion-a-year retail behemoth. By comparison, the world’s largest retailer beats mighty Amazon Inc. in annual global retail sales by more than $200 billion. Walmart’s strategy has always been an aggressive pursuit of low prices. And today, its […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
komando.com

Scam alert: Don’t click on these voicemail links in your email inbox

Scammers are continually evolving their tricks to trap as many people as possible. Whether it’s impersonating government agencies or faking a call from the bank, unfortunately, many people will fall victim. With so many new scams and methods, it can be challenging to keep track of them. Often, criminals...
PUBLIC SAFETY
shefinds

The One Social Media App You Should Never Download To Your iPhone–It’s So Dangerous!

When it comes to being cautious about what you download, there’s no doubt that social media apps are the ones experts are usually cautioning us to be on high alert about. Given how many features they boast, how many functions they serve, and how much personal information they usually require from you, it’s no surprise that these apps could be the most detrimental to your online privacy and data. But if you’re doing a little spring cleaning on your phone and want to delete a few apps, there’s one you should start with. This is the one social media app you should never download to your iPhone — it’s so dangerous.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process both from within the official application and also directly from the official website. Guiding you through the process and showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox. Although it is worth mentioning this will not delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
INTERNET
BigCountryHomepage

Two arrested for robbing elderly couple in Walmart parking lot

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission police arrested a man and woman for an aggravated robbery of an elderly couple that took place in a Walmart parking lot. Roxanna Hernandez, 32, and Alejandro Gonzalez, 39, were each arrested on two counts of aggravated robbery, according to a press release by Mission PD. Hernandez had an additional […]
MISSION, TX
Distractify

Woman Records "Fed Up” Walmart Employee Throwing Boxes, Says She Was Hit by One in Viral TikTok

Working in retail can be a pretty brutal job, especially when it's at a massive store that offers a variety of different items, just because there's so much inventory to account for. And while there are protocols set in place, along with corporate store planning and different shelving maps/arrangements to keep things as organized as possible, people still need to physically load these items on shelves and make sure the store's easy enough to navigate for shoppers to buy what they need.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy