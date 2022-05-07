LVMPD investigating homicide

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide.

Metro Police say the homicide happened in the 4700 block of Boulder Highway at Road Runner RV Park.

LVMPD officers found a man with multiple stab wounds inside the RV Park. Upon finding the man officers administered aid before he was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect was arrested by police after witnesses identified him inside the RV park.

Police believe the victim was in an altercation with the suspect prior to being stabbed multiple times.

Homicide investigators have taken over the investigation Metro Police say.