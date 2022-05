COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M softball team (28-25, 6-18 SEC) wrapped up the 2022 regular season on Sunday at Davis Diamond, falling to No. 5 Arkansas (41-9, 19-5 SEC), 9-5. The Maroon & White used four members of its pitching staff on the day with freshman Emiley Kennedy getting the start in the circle and tallying three strikeouts. Shaylee Ackerman, Kayla Poynter and Grace Uribe were called on in relief before Kennedy re-entered the circle to close.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO