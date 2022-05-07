ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

Noah’s Legacy Paint & Sip Celebrates Moms While Helping Kids

By Zachariah Wheaton, Rhys Jordan
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
Sunday is Mother’s Day and a local nonprofit is kicking things off early.

Noah’s Legacy Project celebrated Mother’s Day Friday with their first Mother’s Day Paint and Sip. Mom’s got together at the VFW Hall in Manistee to paint, sip some wine and help send kids from single-parent homes to summer camp. Noah’s mom, Dalena Spence, says all the money made today will go towards helping kids.

“We just thought that it would be fun. I miss my son a lot on Mother’s Day. Come here and all of us get together and paint,” Spence says.

Noah’s Legacy Project is a relatively new nonprofit that uses events like this to help send kids from single parent homes to summer camp. They do this all in the name of Noah who passed away in 2020 from a rare liver cancer when he was just 25.

“The loss of my son knocked me to my knees big time. This was kind of a way to help me heal,” Spence admits.

Noah’s Legacy Project uses the money they make for nine to 12-years-old kids from Mason, Manistee and Benzie Counties a chance to experience summer camp.

“We were like what can we do to honor him because the stories you hear about my son. Everybody calls him [their] hero. He protected everyone,” Spence states.

Moms showed up to tonight’s event to remember Noah and celebrate Mother’s Day all while raising money for a good cause.

Spence says the past couple years have been tough without Noah, but says helping kids is the best way to honor Noah’s legacy.

“Everyday it gives me focus to help children and that is my whole goal right now. Is until the day I’m gone to build Noah’s Legacy Project up so for when I am gone, children in the future are still benefitting from him,” Spence says.

There are still openings for parents interested in sending their kids to summer camp this year. Single parents interested in sending their kid to summer camp can click here to register.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

