C-M girls climb back to top, L-S finishes second at SICL meet

Colfax-Mingo's girls track and field team won the South Iowa Cedar League championship on Tuesday. The Tigerhawks scored 140 points after piling up 13 top-three finishes. (Submitted Photo)

BELLE PLAINE — Two area girls track and field teams were at the top of the South Iowa Cedar League standings on Tuesday.

While Lynnville-Sully registered more wins, Colfax-Mingo piled up 13 top-three finishes and claimed the conference championship.

The Tigerhawks finished with 140 points at the top and Lynnville-Sully was second with 120. The next closest school was host Belle Plaine, which scored 83.

“They are a great group of girls who competed amazingly tonight,” C-M girls track and field coach Zach Tomas said. “I’m proud of their efforts and attitudes all year.”

The Hawks won five events and Greenlee Smock led all scorers with 32.5 team points. But Colfax-Mingo registered three wins, four runner-up finishes and were third six times. It was the first SICL title for the Tigerhawks since 2017.

“The Hawks battled all night long,” L-S girls head coach Kevin Johnson said. “The Hawks did a lot of good things, and we continue to improve and grow as a team. It was a great team effort.”

Colfax-Mingo senior McKayla Smith won the shot put at the South Iowa Cedar League meet on Tuesday. A career-best distance of 35-8 1/2 was the winning toss. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Colfax-Mingo doubled up in seven individual events and won two relays.

The Tigerhawks were winners in the 4x400 and shuttle hurdle relays.

The 4x400 relay included Danica Linn, Caylee Cunningham, Felicity Woods and McKenna Pleima and they finished the race in a season-best 4 minutes, 38.09 seconds.

The shuttle hurdle relay team featured Mickalya Lind, Kylie Doty, Melany Vry and Carley Underwood and they hit the finish line in 1:14.75.

The other top-three relay finish came early in the day in the 4x800. That team included Adalai Schroeder, Linn, Maggie Schroeder and Rachael Uecker and they finished third in a season-best 11:38.05.

The Tigerhawks piled up a plethora of points in the field events.

They were best in the shot put and discus. McKayla Smith won the shot put with a career-best toss of 35 feet, 8 1/2 inches and Kyra Lester was second in 33-0. Lester (110-4) was the runner-up in the discus and Smith (season-best 103-5) placed third.

Underwood took third in the long jump with a leap of 14-10 1/2. Cunningham (4-6) and Lind (4-4) were 4-6 in the high jump.

The other victory for C-M came in the 400 hurdles. Underwood won the event in a career-best 1:11.93 and Pleima was third in a career-best 1:17.09.

Underwood led the Tigerhawks with 26 team points. Trinity Smith was next with 17.

Trinity Smith finished fourth in the 800 with a career-best time of 2:49.06, took third in the 1,500 in a career-best time of 5:53.09 and was third in the 3,000 with a career-best 12:34.19.

The Tigerhawks doubled up in the 1,500 and 3,000. Adalai Schroeder (6:02.19) was fifth in the 1,500 and Shae Wilkins (13:06.35) finished fifth in the 3,000.

Colfax-Mingo senior Kylie Doty was part of the winning shuttle hurdle relay team at the South Iowa Cedar League meet on Tuesday. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

The final top-six individual finishes came in the 100 hurdles. Underwood was the runner-up in 16.9 seconds and Doty finished sixth in a season-best 18.45.

Smock’s big night included wins in the 800, 1,500 and 3,000. She won the 800 in 2:45.22, ran to a win in the 1,500 in 5:40.61 and placed first in the 3,000 in 11:58.93.

The Hawks scored double points in all three events. Kinsley Tice (career-best 2:45.82) was second in the 800 and Olivia Norrish was fourth in both the 1,500 (career-best 5:58.68) and 3,000 (career-best 12:53.34).

The two relay wins for L-S came in the 4x800 and distance medley.

Smock picked up her fourth win of the night when she anchored the distance medley to a win in 4:56.68. She was joined on the relay by Aliya James, Morgan Jones and Tice.

Lynnville-Sully senior Aliya James takes the baton from sophomore Carsyn McFarland during a meet earlier this season. The duo teamed up to take second in the 4x100 relay at the conference meet on Tuesday. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

The 4x800 relay featured Majesta Vos, Elise Alberts, Callista Hackert and Tice and they finished 11:15.08.

The 4x100 relay was second in 53.10. That team included Carsyn McFarland, Aliya James, Sydney Jansen and Reagan McFarland.

Carsyn McFarland, James, Jones and Jansen were third in the 4x200 in 1:58.98. The 4x400 relay team also was third in a season-best 4:42.06 with Vos, Alberts, Jones and Tice.

The final third-place finish came from Jansen in the high jump as her best leap was marked at 4-6.

Carsyn McFarland placed fourth in the 100 (season-best 13.83) and 200 (29.77), Abby Squires was fourth in the discus with a career-best toss of 101-10 and Reagan McFarland took fifth in the long jump (14-7).