ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Colombo calm after Sri Lanka declares state of emergency

By Alasdair Pal, Uditha Jayasinghe
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

COLOMBO, May 7 (Reuters) - Streets in Sri Lanka's commercial capital Colombo were calm on Saturday after the president declared a state of emergency following escalating anti-government protests.

Details of the latest emergency regulations were not yet made public, but previous emergency laws have given greater powers to the president to deploy the military, detain people without charge and break up protests. L2N2WY1RR

"The President has taken this decision due to the public emergency situation in Sri Lanka and in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community," a statement released by his office said.

There were no initial reports of late-night disturbances following the emergency declaration shortly before midnight, while traffic proceeded as normal in Galle Face, a central area of Colombo that has been a major site of protests and marches.

At the main protest site in the city outside the Presidential Secretariat, around 100 people gathered to listen to anti-government speeches despite the state of emergency, while passing cars sounded their horns in support.

"This emergency will not stop the protests," said Waheeda Lafir, a teacher delivering food supplies to the village of tents that has stood at the site for almost a month.

"The government has brought this on themselves, they should resign."

The announcement - the second time President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has declared emergency law in little over a month - drew condemnation from Sri Lanka's opposition and several western countries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zXBqG_0fVm8g9o00
A worker uses a mobile phone in front of a closed essential food store during a nationwide strike demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his cabinet, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo

"Concerned by another state of emergency," United States ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said in a tweet.

"The voices of peaceful citizens need to be heard."

On Friday police fired tear gas at dozens of demonstrators outside parliament, in the latest in more than a month of sporadically violent anti-government protests amid shortages of imported food, fuel and medicines.

Aid agency UNICEF said it was concerned that children had been among those affected by the tear gas.

"Every adult must act with a sense of responsibility and avoid exposing children to any form of violence, including during protests," it said in a statement.

Hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, rising oil prices and government tax cuts, Sri Lanka has been left with as little as $50 million in useable foreign reserves, the finance minister said this week.

The country has approached the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.

The IMF will meet with Sri Lankan officials in a virtual meeting beginning on Monday, a statement from Masahiro Nozaki, the IMF's mission chief for Sri Lanka, said on Saturday.

Reporting by Alasdair Pal and Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Stephen Coates and Michael Perry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Sri Lanka PM Quits As Violence Kills 5, Injures 180

Violence raged across Sri Lanka late into the night on Monday, with five people dead and some 180 injured as prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa quit after weeks of protests. Those killed in the worst unrest since the crisis began included a lawmaker from the ruling party who shot two people. Another ruling party politician gunned down two others.
ASIA
WHIO Dayton

Sri Lanka anti-government protests continue despite curfew

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — Defying a nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka, several hundred protesters continued to chant slogans against the government on Tuesday, a day after violent clashes left four dead and prompted the resignation of the prime minister, who is blamed along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis in decades.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
BBC

Some Sri Lankans share what they want from protests

The resignation of Sri Lanka's PM, Mahinda Rajapaksa, has not calmed protests in the country. Video has shown angry protesters filling streets in support of the government and against it. There's been widespread unrest over the deepening economic crisis. Some of the demonstrators told the BBC they want more resignations...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation China could have SOLDIERS, ships and fighter jets on the Solomon Islands in WEEKS - putting Australia at extreme risk

Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Government Of Sri Lanka#Colombo#State Of Emergency
americanmilitarynews.com

US says seven Boeing planes belonging to Belarus’s national airline violate US export controls

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The U.S. Commerce Department has identified seven Boeing 737 Planes operated by Belarusian national carrier Belavia that are in apparent violation of U.S. export controls. The aircraft are the first to be identified since restrictions...
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia, China developing missiles to destroy US satellites

Russia and China have both been actively developing space weapons capabilities in recent years, including new anti-satellite (ASAT) missiles that could destroy U.S. satellites in orbit, a new U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) report revealed on Tuesday. The DIA’s “Challenges to Security in Space — 2022” report provided to American...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Now we challenge Putin: Britain sends tanks, attack helicopters, artillery and 8,000 soldiers to Eastern Europe in one of the largest deployments since Cold War

Around 8,000 British Army troops and dozens of tanks will take part in exercises across eastern Europe to combat Russian aggression in one of the largest deployments since the Cold War. Tens of thousands of Nato troops will join the British forces that will be deployed to countries ranging from...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Sri Lanka
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
Fortune

Russian oligarch sees $600 million superyacht swiped after ‘offshore concealment’ attempts are busted by authorities

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Authorities in Hamburg impounded Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s superyacht Dilbar after determining it was legally owned by his sister, who is also subject to western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
RUSSIA
Daily Mail

Chinese man seals himself inside his car to quarantine because he thinks he might have Covid - as millions suffer under the world's strictest lockdown and residents stage mass pot-banging protest

A man convinced he had Covid taped his car shut and stayed inside for ten hours without even opening the window. The Beijing resident had decorators round that morning who told him they tested positive, the China News Service reported. At midday on Tuesday he got into his slick white...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

US puts $5m bounty on ‘drug queen’ thought to head notorious Honduran crime cartel

The US government has put a $5m bounty on a grandmother “drug queen” it claims heads up a notorious Honduran crime cartel.Herlinda Bobadilla, who is also known as La Chinda, is accused by officials of leading a criminal family that smuggles cocaine from Honduras to the US.The reward is also being offered for the arrest of her sons, Juan Carlos and Tito Montes Bobadilla.Authorities accuse Ms Bobadilla of running a drug smuggling network using planes, boats, and trucks that move the drugs from Colombia through Panama, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, and eventually into the United States.“Their leadership roles in the Montes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

429K+
Followers
326K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy