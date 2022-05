Paul Russo and Nick Felice return to the FingerLakes1.com studio for an all-new edition of Fresh Takes. Paul and Nick dive deep into the NBA Playoffs. With Joel Embiid back for the 76ers, the Heat have their hands full. Paul and Nick discuss if it is time to panic for the top seed in the east and what may lay ahead for a potential conference final with the Bucks and Celtics both looking great. Out west, the Warriors and Grizzlies have gotten chippy and the series between the Suns and Mavericks have been similar. They talk about what that means for the teams especially key stars should things hit a boiling point.

NBA ・ 23 HOURS AGO