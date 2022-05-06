ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Former Bucs WR Antonio Brown calls Colin Kaepernick 'trash'

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dk1ni_0fVm7iSX00

Antonio Brown’s departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was memorable, but now he’s making headlines with his comments about another former player who doesn’t seem to have much interested from NFL teams.

Appearing on “Cigar Talk,” the former Bucs wide receiver was asked about Colin Kaepernick, who hasn’t played in the NFL since his peaceful protests against racism and police brutality, and AB didn’t hold back (via TMZ Sports).

Brown called Kaepernick “trash” in regards to his on-field play, criticizing his decision to take a financial settlement from the NFL back in 2019, among other things.

Here’s some of what Brown had to say, via TMZ Sports:

“All that is cap,” Brown said. “We ain’t respecting that, bro. You took the money, the commercials. We don’t see you outside. We don’t see him in the hood. He don’t do nothing. Like, we cool. But, nah, we ain’t even stan Kaepernick.”

Brown continued, “He not even from the hood. He haven’t even been in the trenches. We like Kaepernick and all, but we ain’t really on that.”

AB went on to wonder out loud how much Kaepernick has really done for those in need.

“He built a foundation,” Brown said. “What it do, though? I’m being real. What superhero he enforce? Who he put on? Who he help?”

After signing with the Bucs halfway through the 2020 season and winning Super Bowl LV, Brown’s tenure in Tampa Bay came to a dramatic end when he left in the middle of a game last season following a sideline outburst.

Brown subsequently claimed mistreatment by the Bucs in regards to an ankle injury he was dealing with at the time of his departure, while head coach Bruce Arians claims the situation arose because Brown was frustrated with a lack of passes coming his way.

Since being released by the San Francisco 49ers following the 2016 season, Kaepernick has maintained that he still wants to play in the NFL, most recently holding workouts at Michigan’s spring game, and with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

Kaepernick and Brown both remain unsigned by NFL teams.

Comments / 22

mary west
3d ago

Colin has had more class since He left NFL than AB ever has since He left NFL!! AB, Get a life! McD's is hiring for $15 an hour!!

Reply(2)
8
Related
The Spun

Bucs Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Ndamukong Suh

There are still a couple of notable players from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl team that have yet to make a decision on the 2022 season. One of them reportedly won't be back. According to a report from The Athletic, it doesn't sound like Ndamukong Suh will return for...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Richard Sherman Calls Out Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Kenny Pickett with their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which only led to more questions about his hand size. Pickett, who's hands measured in at 8 and 1/2 inches at the NFL Combine, has played with gloves on throughout his college career. And, at least right now, doesn't appear to be removing the nickname "Kenny Two Gloves" anytime soon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Sports
State
Michigan State
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Yardbarker

Packers Could Sign Newly Released Pro Bowl Cornerback

One of the areas in which the Green Bay Packers are strong in terms of starting talent is cornerback. Jaire Alexander is a borderline All-Pro, Rasul Douglas almost made the Pro Bowl in just 12 games played, and Eric Stokes was one of the best rookie defensive backs last season. However, after those three, the talent level dips tremendously. Additionally, the Packers did not address the position in the 2022 NFL Draft. For this reason, the Packers could look into signing James Bradberry, who was just released by the New York Giants.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Honest Admission On His Relationship

Former NFL star turned college football head coach Deion Sanders has been dating the same woman for a long time. Sanders, the head coach at Jackson State, is dating business woman Tracey Edmonds. Deion and Tracey have a lot of things going on in their respective lives, but they manage...
NFL
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Tyler Lockett
Person
Colin Kaepernick
People

Former Oklahoma U. Football Player Starting New Career Is Killed the Night Before Moving Into Apartment

After a gridiron career that took him from the University of Oklahoma to the ranks of professional football, Du'Vonta Lampkin was ready for a new start. But on the cusp of partnering with his cousin to learn the ropes of the real estate business, the 25-year-old was discovered dead from a single gunshot in the rented Dallas apartment where he was staying the night before moving into his new home.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Mother Who Went Viral At NFL Draft

Happy Mother's Day, everyone. Earlier this spring, the mother of Michigan Wolverines standout Aidan Hutchinson went viral at the 2022 NFL Draft, where her son was a top draft pick. Hutchinson's mom, Melissa, went viral on social media after her son was the No. 2 overall pick by the Detroit...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Urban Meyer Predicted To Land Major College Football Job

One notable ESPN analyst believes it could happen - at a major school. This week, former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson predicted that Meyer could land the head coaching job at Texas. Meyer, who last coached college football in 2018, is currently set to analyze the sport for...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Bill Belichick

The Kentucky Derby weekend is typically a fun one for Bill Belichick. While the New England Patriots head coach doesn't take much rest in the offseason, he usually enjoys some horse racing in the off months. A couple of years ago, Belichick was spotted at one of the Triple Crown...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#American Football#Wr#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Ab#Tmz Sports
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys LB Arrested for Threatening to Kill Ex-Girlfriend

Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson, a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested last week in Frisco after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, has accused the 28-year-old Wilson of “damaging her patio, threatening to kill her with a tire iron, destroying her laptop, choking her friend and trying to run over her with his car as he drove off.”
DALLAS, TX
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
PennLive.com

Former college football star, once considered a possible first-round pick, indicted on felony rape charge two days before NFL Draft: reports

There was a time not long ago when many believed Adam Anderson would be spending this week preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. And, many thought, too, he wouldn’t have to wait long for that. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder was believed to be talented enough to maybe even go in the first round. But the former star linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Athens and is accused of felony rape.
ATHENS, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Super Bowl LV
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Legend Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning and his family are surely celebrating his wife, Ashley Manning, on this special day. The legendary NFL quarterback and his wife, Ashley Manning, have two children together. Peyton and Ashley were married in 2001. Ashley Manning is a native of Tennessee. She reportedly met her future husband through...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Quarterback Robert Griffin III

NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III celebrated his wife - and mother of his children - on social media on Sunday afternoon. RG3 is married to Estonian track athlete Grete Šadeiko, who competed collegiately at Florida State. RG3 and his wife, Grete, seemed to have a pretty fun weekend. The...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks front office has a shocking belief about Malik Willis

With the Russell Wilson era in Seattle now firmly in the back view mirror, the Seattle Seahawks begin the most difficult transitional journey that there is for an NFL franchise, which is escaping quarterback purgatory. With prospects like Desmond Ridder, Sam Howell, Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, and Matt Corrall all...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

108K+
Followers
153K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy