Former Bucs WR Antonio Brown calls Colin Kaepernick 'trash'

Antonio Brown’s departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was memorable, but now he’s making headlines with his comments about another former player who doesn’t seem to have much interested from NFL teams.

Appearing on “Cigar Talk,” the former Bucs wide receiver was asked about Colin Kaepernick, who hasn’t played in the NFL since his peaceful protests against racism and police brutality, and AB didn’t hold back (via TMZ Sports).

Brown called Kaepernick “trash” in regards to his on-field play, criticizing his decision to take a financial settlement from the NFL back in 2019, among other things.

Here’s some of what Brown had to say, via TMZ Sports:

“All that is cap,” Brown said. “We ain’t respecting that, bro. You took the money, the commercials. We don’t see you outside. We don’t see him in the hood. He don’t do nothing. Like, we cool. But, nah, we ain’t even stan Kaepernick.” Brown continued, “He not even from the hood. He haven’t even been in the trenches. We like Kaepernick and all, but we ain’t really on that.” AB went on to wonder out loud how much Kaepernick has really done for those in need. “He built a foundation,” Brown said. “What it do, though? I’m being real. What superhero he enforce? Who he put on? Who he help?”

After signing with the Bucs halfway through the 2020 season and winning Super Bowl LV, Brown’s tenure in Tampa Bay came to a dramatic end when he left in the middle of a game last season following a sideline outburst.

Brown subsequently claimed mistreatment by the Bucs in regards to an ankle injury he was dealing with at the time of his departure, while head coach Bruce Arians claims the situation arose because Brown was frustrated with a lack of passes coming his way.

Since being released by the San Francisco 49ers following the 2016 season, Kaepernick has maintained that he still wants to play in the NFL, most recently holding workouts at Michigan’s spring game, and with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

Kaepernick and Brown both remain unsigned by NFL teams.