COLUMBUS - Neshoba Central opened up an early 2-0 lead and held on for a 3-1 victory over New Hope in Game 1 of their MHSAA 5A baseball quarterfinals series on Friday night.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Saturday at Neshoba Central High School at 7 p.m.

