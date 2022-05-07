ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

1040 Creative Community Arts Center Opens In Northern Liberties: ‘It’s Just A Ball Of Inspiration’

By Siafa Lewis
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Pcgl_0fVm4bJf00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A first for the Northern Liberties community. The area’s first community arts center opened its doors.

This female and Black-owned business is a work of art itself in what it will offer to people of all ages.

If you find yourself on Liberties Walk in Northern Liberties you’ll see countless new establishments, including 1040 Creative.

“1040 creative is a cultural center and gallery. We are here for the community. Artist-led, artist-run,” artist, instructor and co-owner Pauline Houston McCall said.

One of the other co-owners describes it this way.

“It’s just a ball of inspiration. We hope to inspire anyone who walks through the doors,” artist, instructor and co-owner Sheena Garcia said.

And last but not least, the third partner’s vision.

“An art center, cultural art center and gallery where we are celebrating the diversity of cultures,” artist, instructor and co-owner Marcy Lois Stein said.

We also discussed what they hope visitors or guests experience when they come by.

“I want them to walk away feeling inspired,” McCall said.

“I want them to feel like they are welcome and at home and to be able to explore without having any hesitation to ask questions about the art,” Stein said.

There will be tons of classes for singles, couples, young and old, for the experienced and for newbies.

“We have a monthly roster and we have pop-up classes that may pop up during the week just for the general public,” Garcia said.

Whether you’re in the market to buy art, just to look and be inspired by it, to learn more about it or to create it yourself, the ladies at 1040 Creative hope you’ll let them help you.

