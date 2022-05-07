ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Second goal in three playoff games

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Kampf scored the game-winning goal Friday in a 5-2 victory over the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Canadiens win NHL draft lottery; Devils move up to No. 2

The Montreal Canadiens are not only hosting the NHL draft in July, they’ll have a chance to be the headliners after winning the draft lottery on Tuesday night. The Canadiens followed a turbulent season in which they finished last in the overall standings by retaining the right to the No. 1 pick.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Sports

Penguins' Kris Letang: Picks up two helpers in Game 4

Letang recorded two assists, three hits and three blocked shots in Monday's 7-2 win over the Rangers. Letang assisted on Sidney Crosby's power-play tally in the first period before adding another helper on Danton Heinen's goal in the second. The veteran defenseman has three assists in the series after recording a career-best 68 points (10 goals and 58 assists) during the regular season. In 146 career playoff contests, Letang has 22 goals and 67 assists.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Bogosian
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
CBS Sports

Rangers' Chris Kreider: Hands out helper

Kreider notched an assist, three shots on goal and five hits in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Penguins in Game 3. Kreider hasn't been held off the scoresheet in the postseason. The winger has two goals and two helpers through the first three games of this first-round series. He's added 10 shots on net and 12 hits while playing a key role in all situations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Good to go

Leddy (upper body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Wild, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. This is great news for the Blues, as Leddy did a great job of shutting down Minnesota's top line in Game 1 before missing the next three contests with an upper-body issue. Look for the 31-year-old American to skate on the top pairing Tuesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup

Lowrie (back) isn't starting Monday against the Tigers. Lowrie was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to lower-back tightness, although he was reportedly available off the bench. He'll likely be available in a depth capacity once again Monday, and he should be considered day-to-day for now.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Unavailable against Canes

Lindholm (upper body) didn't travel with the team for Tuesday's Game 5 matchup with Carolina, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Lindholm will be on the shelf for his third straight contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. Even prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old blueliner logged just one point in his last five outings despite averaging 21:30 of ice time, including 2:27 with the man advantage.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Maple Leafs
CBS Sports

2022 NFL schedule release: Jets opponents, previews, full list of teams on regular-season schedule

The New York Jets are on the upswing as a franchise -- after years of bad football has clouded the franchise. New York hasn't experienced a winning season since 2015 and have won just 27 games over the past six seasons -- the fewest in the NFL. The Jets went just 4-13 last season in Zach Wilson's first season as the starting quarterback and are looking to build in Year 2 of the Wilson era.
NFL
CBS Sports

Celtics vs. Bucks score: Jayson Tatum, Al Horford fuel comeback as Boston evens up series in Game 4

The resilient Boston Celtics trail for much of Game 4, yet rally in the fourth quarter to even the series against the Milwaukee Bucks with a crucial 116-108 win Monday night. Veteran big man Al Horford turns back the clock and scores a career playoff-high 30 points for Boston, which avoids falling in a 3-1 hole in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Game 5 is set for Wednesday at the TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod

Fleury will guard the home goal during Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Blues, Kevin Falness of the Minnesota Wild Radio Network reports. Fleury was a little shaky in Sunday's Game 4 against St. Louis, surrendering four goals on 33 shots en route to a 5-2 defeat, but coach Dean Evason will nonetheless stick with the veteran netminder for a pivotal Game 5 matchup. The Blues put up six goals through Games 1 and 2 in Minnesota to open the series.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Warriors' Kevon Looney: Nears double-double in Game 4 win

Looney supplied eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one block and one steal over 15 minutes during Monday's 101-98 win over the Grizzlies. Looney played just 15 minutes in the contest, but he provided excellent production with eight points and nine boards. This was his best game of the postseason, as he tied his high mark in points and registered his best rebounding effort. Looney started the first four contests of the playoffs for Golden State but has come off the bench in each of the subsequent five games.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Tommy Pham: Heads to bench Sunday

Pham is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates. Pham has started 20 straight games since missing some time in mid-April with a hand issue, and he'll receive a breather in Sunday's series finale. The 34-year-old hit well during that stretch with a .270/.357/.500 slash line, four home runs, seven RBI and 13 runs. TJ Friedl, Albert Almora and Tyler Naquin will start from left to right in the outfield.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Not in Monday's lineup

Ward isn't starting Monday against the Rays, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Ward started in the last four games and went 4-for-13 with three runs, six walks and six strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Jack Mayfield starts in right field and bats sixth.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Andrew Knapp: Out of Sunday's lineup

Knapp is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Cincinnati. Knapp started Game 2 of Saturday's twin bill and will take a seat Sunday after going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts and a walk. Michael Perez will start behind the plate and bat eighth for the Pirates.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jose Ruiz: Denied save opportunity

Ruiz allowed one hit and struck out one across 0.2 innings Sunday to record a hold against Boston. Ruiz was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning because Liam Hendriks was unavailable. He allowed a leadoff double but then rebounded to retire the next two batters he faced. Even so, Ruiz was pulled after only seven pitches and Bennett Sousa instead recorded a one-out save. Positively, Ruiz did record his seventh hold of the season, and he has maintained a 2.61 ERA with a 1.35 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB across 10.1 innings.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Stuck in skid

Pujols has gone 2-for-23 in his last nine games. Pujols began the season with hits in four of his first five contests, but he's hit safely in only two of his last nine. The designated hitter's slump has opened up playing time for prospect Juan Yepez, who has multiple hits in four of his five games since he was called up to the big leagues. Pujols is slashing .220/.319/.390 with two home runs, five RBI and six runs scored in 14 games, and he'll likely play only a part-time role going forward.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Out of Sunday's lineup

O'Neill is not in the lineup Sunday against the Giants, John Denton of MLB.com reports. O'Neill started the past 14 contests and will take a seat after striking out seven times over his past three games. Juan Yepez will man left field with Albert Pujols batting cleanup as the designated hitter.
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy