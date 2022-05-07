ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox's Vince Velasquez: Picks up second win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Velasquez (2-2) gave up one run on three hits and two walks while striking out two in five innings...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Padres' CJ Abrams: Demoted to Triple-A

Abrams was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday. The 21-year-old started 16 games during the first month of the season but never found his groove offensively with a .182/.270/.273 slash line in 65 plate appearances. Abrams' playing time diminished over the past couple weeks, and he'll now head back to the Triple-A level to see more regular at-bats. Ha-Seong Kim should continue to operate as the Friars' primary shortstop, though Abrams could receive another opportunity in the majors later in the year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Max Kranick: Rejoins big-league roster

The Pirates recalled Kranick from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Kranick was optioned to Indianapolis on Sunday after he was called up to serve as the Pirates' 27th man for the club's doubleheader Saturday with the Reds, but he'll be eligible to return to Pittsburgh just two days later due to outfielder Jake Marisnick (thumb) being placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. While he's with Pittsburgh, Kranick is expected to work out of the bullpen as a long-relief or multi-inning option.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
CBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup

Lowrie (back) isn't starting Monday against the Tigers. Lowrie was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to lower-back tightness, although he was reportedly available off the bench. He'll likely be available in a depth capacity once again Monday, and he should be considered day-to-day for now.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Andrew Knapp: Sitting third straight game

Knapp is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers. Knapp appeared set to fill in as Pittsburgh's primary catcher after Roberto Perez (hamstring) landed on the injured list over the weekend, but he now finds himself on the bench for the third consecutive contest. Michael Perez is 2-for-6 with two home runs, three RBI and a walk in his first two games and will work behind the plate again Tuesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Recalled and starting in right

Brujan was recalled by the Rays on Tuesday and will bat eighth and play right field against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Brujan has spent the bulk of this season with Triple-A Durham, spending just two days on the big-league roster. He's gone 0-for-3 at the major-league level but has hit .300/.400/.467 with six steals and as many walks as strikeouts in 16 Triple-A games. He can play all around the diamond and could fill in at multiple spots if he's allowed to stick around, but for now he'll cover for Manuel Margot in the outfield, who's day-to-day with hamstring discomfort. Calvin Faucher was optioned to clear space on the roster.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Ready to pitch two innings

Strasburg (neck) is scheduled to pitch a two-inning simulated game this week at the Nationals' spring training facility in Florida, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday that he wants Strasburg to build up his pitch count a bit more before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, so the 33-year-old seems likely to remain in Florida for at least another week. The Nationals have been bringing Strasburg along slowly as he works his way back from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, which cut short his 2021 season. Since he'll presumably require multiple rehab starts before returning from the 10-day injured list, Strasburg appears unlikely to make his 2022 Nationals debut until June.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Velasquez
Person
Lance Lynn
CBS Sports

Orioles' DJ Stewart: Lands on injured list

Stewart (undisclosed) is on the 7-day minor-league injured list at Triple-A Norfolk. Stewart has played just once for Norfolk since he was designated for assignment by the Orioles. There are no further details on the nature of his injury.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Exits with ankle contusion

Wisdom exited the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers with a left ankle contusion, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports. Wisdom left the game in the sixth inning after appearing uncomfortable during a swing. X-rays returned negative, so he should be considered day-to-day until further details emerge. Nick Madrigal entered the game at second base to replace Wisdom while Jonathan Villar shifted to the hot corner.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Padres' Luke Voit: Returns from injured list

Voit (biceps) was activated off the 10-day injured list Tuesday. The 31-year-old landed on the shelf April 23 with a biceps tendon injury and will rejoin the big-league roster after a five-game rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso. Voit went 0-for-18 with 12 strikeouts during the rehab stint, which isn't a great sign given his .143/.315/.167 slash line and 31.5 percent strikeout rate prior to the injury. The veteran slugger may need to get on track quickly in order to maintain a regular spot in San Diego's lineup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Demoted amid season-long slump

The Cardinals optioned DeJong to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Since slugging a career-high 30 home runs in 2019 and earning an All-Star nod, DeJong hasn't come close to replicating that performance in the two-plus seasons that have followed. He was off to an especially brutal start to the 2022 campaign, having slashed just .130/.209/.208 with a career-worst 29.1 percent strikeout rate. The Cardinals will send DeJong down to Memphis with the hope that he finds his swing and recaptures some confidence at the plate, but at least for now, his time as the big club's everyday shortstop is over. Tommy Edman is expected to slide over from second base to play shortstop in the short term, while Brendan Donovan will be first in line to get a look as St. Louis' primary option at the keystone.
GLENDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Sox#The Red Sox
CBS Sports

Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Back to big-league club

Gilbreath was recalled by the Rockies on Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Gilbreath had a brief stint with the big-league club earlier this season, but he allowed six earned runs while posting a 3:4 K:BB across 3.1 innings out of the bullpen. Justin Lawrence was optioned in the corresponding move.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Remains sidelined

Crawford (back) remains on the bench Monday against the Phillies. Crawford left Saturday's game against the Rays with back spasms and didn't take part in Sunday's series finale. He'll miss the chance to face his former team Monday, but there's been no indication that he's anything other than day-to-day. Dylan Moore will make another start at shortstop.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Isaac Paredes: Sent back to minors

The Rays optioned Paredes to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Paredes will lose his spot on the 26-man active roster after the Rays reinstated Ji-Man Choi (elbow) from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. During his week-long stay with Tampa Bay, Paredes appeared in six games and went 5-for-19 with a double, two runs and two RBI.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Set to rejoin big club

The Cubs will recall Schwindel from Triple-A Iowa ahead of Monday's game in San Diego, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Chicago optioned Schwindel to Triple-A just one day ago, so in order for him to be eligible to rejoin the big club, the Cubs will have to place another player on the injured list. Before being demoted, Schwindel had handled an everyday role for the Cubs at either first base or designated hitter, hitting .209 with five extra-base hits in 96 plate appearances. Because of his earlier struggles, Schwindel may have to settle for a part-time role during his upcoming stint with the big club unless the Cubs place another everyday position player on the IL.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
CBS Sports

Phillies' Francisco Morales: Receives first big-league call-up

The Phillies recalled Morales from Double-A Reading on Sunday. He'll join the 26-man active roster as a replacement for Zach Eflin, who was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list in a corresponding move. Meanwhile, Cristopher Sanchez is scheduled to start the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with Mets in what amounts to a spot start in place of Eflin, but Morales could be needed to provide length out of the bullpen behind Sanchez. The 22-year-old Morales has served as a multi-inning arm out of the Reading bullpen this season, recording more than three outs in seven of his nine relief appearances while logging a 0.55 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 28:6 K:BB across 16.1 frames.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Tommy Pham: Heads to bench Sunday

Pham is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates. Pham has started 20 straight games since missing some time in mid-April with a hand issue, and he'll receive a breather in Sunday's series finale. The 34-year-old hit well during that stretch with a .270/.357/.500 slash line, four home runs, seven RBI and 13 runs. TJ Friedl, Albert Almora and Tyler Naquin will start from left to right in the outfield.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Pierce Johnson: Shifts to 60-day injured list

Johnson (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday. Johnson hit the 10-day injured list in late April with right elbow tendinitis, and while he remains without a clear timetable, he'll now be ineligible to return before late June. The move clears space on the 40-man roster for the Padres to claim Sergio Alcantara off waivers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Retreats to bench for nightcap

Herrera is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Herrera made his second straight start in center field in the Phillies' 3-2 win in Game 1 of the twin bill, going hitless with two strikeouts over four at-bats. He'll get a breather for the nightcap, enabling Roman Quinn to get a look in center field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy