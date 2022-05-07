White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Fans three for eighth save

The Cubs will recall Schwindel from Triple-A Iowa ahead of Monday's game in San Diego, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Chicago optioned Schwindel to Triple-A just one day ago, so in order for him to be eligible to rejoin the big club, the Cubs will have to place another player on the injured list. Before being demoted, Schwindel had handled an everyday role for the Cubs at either first base or designated hitter, hitting .209 with five extra-base hits in 96 plate appearances. Because of his earlier struggles, Schwindel may have to settle for a part-time role during his upcoming stint with the big club unless the Cubs place another everyday position player on the IL.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO