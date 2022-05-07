ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Fans three for eighth save

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Hendriks struck out three and walked one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to pick up the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Brought back from IL

The Rays reinstated Choi (elbow) from the 10-day injured list Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He'll start at first base and serve as the Rays' cleanup hitter in the team's series finale in Seattle, according to Topkin. Infielder Isaac Paredes was sent to Triple-A Durham to...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Becoming reliever?

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Weaver (elbow) is working his way back as a reliever, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Weaver was part of the Diamondbacks' projected rotation during spring training, before a thumb injury late in training camp scrapped those plans. The right-hander opened the regular season in the bullpen, presumably to build up innings and pitch count on the path to being a starter again, but he suffered a pronator strain that landed him on the injured list. Apparently, plans have changed in light of the (latest) injury. Weaver has been throwing bullpen sessions with long toss in between. The Diamondbacks hope he can pitch in an extended spring training game soon.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Steals first base

Heyward went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Padres. The stolen base is the first of the season for Heyward, who hasn't done with the bat, as evidenced by his .603 OPS, which would be a new career low. The veteran stole 20 or more bases in consecutive seasons back in 2014 and 2015, but he doesn't run nearly as much these days. Heyward recorded eight or fewer steals in each of the past five seasons, so don't expect too much more production in that category, despite the swipe Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Boston, MA
City
Bradley, IL
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
CBS Sports

Orioles' DJ Stewart: Lands on injured list

Stewart (undisclosed) is on the 7-day minor-league injured list at Triple-A Norfolk. Stewart has played just once for Norfolk since he was designated for assignment by the Orioles. There are no further details on the nature of his injury.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Suffers first blown save of season

Melancon (0-3) took the loss and blew a save against the Rockies on Saturday, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits over two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one. The game was a pitchers' duel throughout, with Arizona breaking through for a run in the bottom of the eighth to take a 1-0 lead. Melancon was tasked with closing things out for Arizona but was unable to do so, allowing three straight two-out singles that allowed four runs to cross the plate. This was the veteran closer's first blown save as a member of the Diamondbacks after successfully converting his first five opportunities.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Ready to pitch two innings

Strasburg (neck) is scheduled to pitch a two-inning simulated game this week at the Nationals' spring training facility in Florida, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday that he wants Strasburg to build up his pitch count a bit more before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, so the 33-year-old seems likely to remain in Florida for at least another week. The Nationals have been bringing Strasburg along slowly as he works his way back from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, which cut short his 2021 season. Since he'll presumably require multiple rehab starts before returning from the 10-day injured list, Strasburg appears unlikely to make his 2022 Nationals debut until June.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Shaken up after stolen bag

Margot left Monday's game against the Angels after sliding awkwardly into second base, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Margot appeared to stumble as he slid headfirst into second base, and while he did successfully steal the bag, he would have to leave the game after a conversation with the team trainer. He'll be considered day-to-day until the nature of the injury is disclosed.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Franchy Cordero
CBS Sports

Angels' Max Stassi: Resting Monday

Stassi will sit Monday against the Rays, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Stassi sits after starting five of the last six games, something he didn't do at any point in April. Chad Wallach will take over behind the plate.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Andrew Knapp: Sitting again Monday

Knapp is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers. Knapp will stick on the bench for the second game in a row after he also sat in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Reds. Even though No. 1 catcher Roberto Perez was placed on the injured list Saturday with a hamstring issue that is expected to keep him sidelined for an extended period, Knapp looks as though he might have to settle for a timeshare at the position with Michael Perez.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Remains sidelined

Crawford (back) remains on the bench Monday against the Phillies. Crawford left Saturday's game against the Rays with back spasms and didn't take part in Sunday's series finale. He'll miss the chance to face his former team Monday, but there's been no indication that he's anything other than day-to-day. Dylan Moore will make another start at shortstop.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Tim Hill: Out with shoulder inflammation

Hill landed on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to shoulder inflammation, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Hill has struggled to start the season, striking out just one batter in 5.2 innings while giving up seven runs on 11 hits. He'll now miss potentially an extended period, though the team hasn't specified exactly when he's expected back. Ray Kerr was recalled to give the Padres another lefty in the bullpen in Hill's absence.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Sox#The Red Sox
CBS Sports

Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Back to big-league club

Gilbreath was recalled by the Rockies on Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Gilbreath had a brief stint with the big-league club earlier this season, but he allowed six earned runs while posting a 3:4 K:BB across 3.1 innings out of the bullpen. Justin Lawrence was optioned in the corresponding move.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Royals' Sebastian Rivero: Returns to minors

Rivero was returned to the minors following Sunday's doubleheader against the Orioles. Rivero provided additional depth as the 27th man during Sunday's twin bill, but he didn't appear in either game against Baltimore. He should head back to Double-A Northwest Arkansas now that he's been returned to the minors.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Set to rejoin big club

The Cubs will recall Schwindel from Triple-A Iowa ahead of Monday's game in San Diego, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Chicago optioned Schwindel to Triple-A just one day ago, so in order for him to be eligible to rejoin the big club, the Cubs will have to place another player on the injured list. Before being demoted, Schwindel had handled an everyday role for the Cubs at either first base or designated hitter, hitting .209 with five extra-base hits in 96 plate appearances. Because of his earlier struggles, Schwindel may have to settle for a part-time role during his upcoming stint with the big club unless the Cubs place another everyday position player on the IL.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Ralph Garza: Sent down Monday

Garza was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Garza was called up by the Rays on Saturday, and he made two relief appearances during his brief stint in the majors. He allowed a run on a hit and a walk in three innings but will head back to Durham after Calvin Faucher was called up Monday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
CBS Sports

Mariners' Dylan Moore: Struggles continue Monday

Moore, who went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in a loss to the Phillies on Monday, now sports a .192 average and .385 slugging percentage across his first 32 plate appearances. As poor as those numbers are, they're actually superior to the respective .181 and .334 figures Moore generated over a much larger 377-plate-appearance sample in 2021. The versatile 29-year-old does have an acceptable 18.8 percent strikeout rate and has been partly victimized by a .211 BABIP, but a career-high 60.0 percent flyball rate seems to be hampering his overall production. One metric that offers some reason for optimism is Moore's .323 on-base percentage, which is largely the byproduct of his 12.5 percent walk rate.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Pierce Johnson: Shifts to 60-day injured list

Johnson (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday. Johnson hit the 10-day injured list in late April with right elbow tendinitis, and while he remains without a clear timetable, he'll now be ineligible to return before late June. The move clears space on the 40-man roster for the Padres to claim Sergio Alcantara off waivers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Francisco Morales: Receives first big-league call-up

The Phillies recalled Morales from Double-A Reading on Sunday. He'll join the 26-man active roster as a replacement for Zach Eflin, who was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list in a corresponding move. Meanwhile, Cristopher Sanchez is scheduled to start the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with Mets in what amounts to a spot start in place of Eflin, but Morales could be needed to provide length out of the bullpen behind Sanchez. The 22-year-old Morales has served as a multi-inning arm out of the Reading bullpen this season, recording more than three outs in seven of his nine relief appearances while logging a 0.55 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 28:6 K:BB across 16.1 frames.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Buck Farmer: Re-signs on MiLB deal

Farmer elected free agency after being outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Monday and re-signed with the Reds on a minor-league deal, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. After going unclaimed off waivers when he was recently designated for assignment, Farmer had the option of refusing the assignment to the...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy