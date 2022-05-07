ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

South Florida Has The Winning Fun Formula For Fans Not Going To The Grand Prix

By Joel Waldman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g5bBY_0fVm4Pfp00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you’re not one of the 300,000 estimated race fans actually going to F1 this weekend or, if you’re not willing to pay over $30K a ticket on sites like StubHub, don’t worry… we have you covered.

Wynwood is going to be in overdrive this weekend. The “F” in Formula 1 is all about fun at the free Racing Fan Fest.

“The Racing Fan Fest is really nice and exciting. we have the Red Bull Fan Zone,” a tourist who raced in from the Dominican Republic told CBS4.

No bull! When it comes to an amazing, free fan experience, with virtual reality racing car simulators and top DJs, like Alesso throwing parties.

“It’s really going to be something fun planned and so, we’re really excited,” touted Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

As you know, Miami Beach never misses an opportunity to get in on the party.

Mayor Gelber added, “People love race cars.”

Except, just maybe, when the average ticket price is $2,100 to see the Grand Prix in person.

“F1 tickets are expensive. tickets that people purchase go to the race,” explained Lou Frangella, Vice President of partnerships for FTX U.S.

Precisely why the cryptocurrency exchange FTX transformed almost three entire blocks of sandy beach into an all-immersive experience for race fans.

“We want everyone to be able to experience the real racing and we’re just doing some interesting projects,” Frangella added.

Fort Lauderdale is all revved up and ready to go, too. They have their own formula for fan fun win Alfa Romeo hosting the Grand Prix Beach Party at Las Olas Oceanside Park.

“We have an actual F1 race car and a lot of Italian imagery that shows the icon imagery of the Italian racing spirit,” an Alfa Romeo spokesperson showed us.

Capping off race weekend with the Grand Prix playing live on the park’s video wall.

Bayfront is also hosting its own fan experience.

This F1 is already dubbed the Super Bowl of Formula 1 Racing, with predictions it will outperform 2020’s Super Bowl.

The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Danica Patrick Today

Danica Patrick was on the scene in Miami, Florida this weekend, for the first-ever Formula 1 race in South Florida. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver was a part of the network coverage for the Formula 1 event, which featured the sport's top drivers competing in front of a packed Miami crowd, which included some notable celebrities (like Michael Jordan, Tom Brady and David Beckham).
MIAMI, FL
90,000 Pounds Of Leftovers From F1 Miami Grand Prix Going To Those In Need: ‘It Warms My Heart’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Over 80,000 fans in the stands saw a Formula 1 racing spectacular. Millions more on watched on TV. For the Miami tourism economy and image, the F1 Grand Prix is another Super Bowl-like event tacked onto the South Florida calendar. At Hard Rock Stadium, where the race was run, the leftovers from all the food venues are becoming another benefit for the community. Ellen Bowen, the on-site director for Food Rescue USA told CBS4 News, “We are packing it up, putting it on pallets and direct transfer to local social service agencies, shelters and soup kitchens.” Food Rescue USA of...
MIAMI, FL
Sports
Total Lunar Eclipse Will Bring Super Flower Blood Moon To South Florida On May 15

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A spectacular full moon will arrive this weekend, but that’s not all. It marks not only a supermoon, but also a blood moon — thanks to a total lunar eclipse. The last total lunar eclipse occurred a year ago, on May 26, 2021. If the weather is clear, millions of skywatchers in the Americas, Europe and Africa will be able to view the total lunar eclipse on the night of May 15-16. Here in South Florida, a partial eclipse with begin on Sunday May 15 at 10:27 p.m. By 11:29 pm the moon will have a reddish glow as the total...
ASTRONOMY
Area Residents Take Advantage Of Miami Grand Prix Crowds

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – The 2022 Miami Grand Prix race is being hailed as an official success. “So excited, the sound of the cars, the rush of the fans, the atmosphere inside was one of a championship event that had everyone on their feet”, said one of the many tourists who flocked to Miami Gardens for the event. Outside of the race festivities, some area residents voiced concerns about the crowds and traffic. “You gotta do your shopping and make sure that you’re in. You got to deal with the noise and the helicopters and the cars racing and you hear them...
MIAMI, FL
Autoweek.com

What We Learned from the Inaugural F1 Miami Grand Prix

Max Verstappen won Sunday’s Inaugural F1 Miami GP moving from his third place starting spot to the lead. Polesitter Charles Leclerc had to settle for second place. Carlos Seinz made it a two for three Ferrari podium. It was celebrities galore, an entertainment extravaganza but a relatively middling sporting...
MIAMI, FL
Road To Bringing Formula 1 Grand Prix Back To Miami Began With Failed 1983 Race

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – You could say excitement for this year’s Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix has been building up for 40 years as the racing community has worked endlessly to bring it here – though one name has been synonymous with the effort for years. “Some of the things he did were pretty crazy like mortgaging our house to fund a race in downtown Miami,” Patricia Sanchez Abril told CBS4. Abril’s father came to the U.S. with barely anything in his pocket. “My dad came from Cuba when he was 13 years old and he was a Pedro Pan kid,” she said. Ralph...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade man becomes Florida Lottery winner at local Kwik Stop

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A 48-year-old Homestead man claimed a $1 million scratch-off ticket at a Homestead Kwik Stop store, the Florida Lottery announced on Thursday. Alexander Ramirez played  the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. Ramirez...
HOMESTEAD, FL
