Monroe County, WI

4 trapped upstairs die in western Wisconsin house fire

 3 days ago
Four people died in a fire in Monroe County, Wisconsin on Thursday, May 5. (Source: Sparta Area Fire Protection).

Four people died in a house fire in western Wisconsin late Thursday evening after becoming trapped, according to fire authorities.

The Sparta Area Fire District said crews responded to the fire in the Town of Little Falls in Monroe County shortly after 9 p.m.

One family member escaped the fire and ran to a neighbor's house to call 911. The caller said four people were trapped upstairs.

Responders found the home fully engulfed and the heat, smoke and fire were too intense to make entry, according to Fire Chief Mike Arnold.

After extinguishing the blaze, responders searched through the debris and found four victims and several pets.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released. The fire remains under investigation.

Comments

LV Dutton
3d ago

my thoughts are with this family during this time. Even those that responded let them know they did what they could.

Reply
7
