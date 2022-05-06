Explosion at luxury Havana hotel kills 22, injures dozens

A hotel in Havana’s tourist area exploded Friday morning apparently by a natural gas leak.

CNN reports police and firefighters are going through the rubble to search for survivors.

Officials report at least 22 people have died and dozens more were injured.

Officials say about a dozen people are still missing.

Buses and cars near the hotel were left destroyed, according to CNN.

No tourists were staying at the hotel because it was undergoing renovations, according to Havana Gov. Reinaldo García Zapata, speaking to the Communist Party newspaper Granma.

The Cuban government reported that preliminary reports indicate a gas leak may be to blame for the explosion.

Reuters reports that smoke and flames were seen coming from the building.

Police have closed off certain areas and buildings nearby and a school next door was evacuated.

According to the hotel’s website , the building was built in 1933, shortly after the country’s Capitol building was constructed on the same street.

