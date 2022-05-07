ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Tidewater Comicon returns to Virginia Beach after 2-year hiatus

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hoYvm_0fVm3lFY00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Comic fans, rejoice! After a two-year hiatus, Tidewater Comicon is returning to the Virginia Beach Convention Center Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15.

The convention was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WGNT 27 is proudly returning as a sponsor of the event, which is Virginia's largest comic book and pop culture convention.

This year's celebrity guests include Brandon Routh of "Superman Returns" and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," and Norfolk native John Wesley Shipp, who stars in "The Flash."

Tidewater Comicon
BRANDON ROUTH portrays Kal-El / Clark Kent / Superman in Warner Bros. Pictures' and Legendary Pictures' action adventure Superman Returns.

"Coast Live" host Chandler Nunnally will moderate the panel with Shipp.

Tidewater Comicon
John Wesley Shipp

Click here for more information about Tidewater Comicon.

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

100-Mile Yard Sale brings miles of deals to Central Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — You can find just about anything at a yard sale. Just imagine what you can find at a yard sale 100 miles long!. It stretches from Charlottesville to Danville each and every year. And just about anything you can think of is here. "People that...
DANVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
Virginia Beach, VA
Entertainment
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Aftermath of Friday evening storm

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A powerful weather system passed through much of Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina Friday evening. The evening storms brought back-to-back tornado warnings which began in Bertie, North Carolina, and spread to Chesapeake and southern Virginia Beach as the night went on. The storms brought damaging winds that brought down […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Routh
WAVY News 10

In the Kitchen: Soft Shell Crab

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Kevin Sharkey from 1608 Crafthouse joined us on The Hampton Roads Show and cooked up some soft-shell crab! 1608 Crafthouse just celebrated their 7th Anniversary and they were just voted “Best Burger in the 757.”. 1608 Crafthouse is located at 1608 Pleasure House...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiatus#Celebrity#Va Comic#Legendary Pictures
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy