Tidewater Comicon returns to Virginia Beach after 2-year hiatus

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Comic fans, rejoice! After a two-year hiatus, Tidewater Comicon is returning to the Virginia Beach Convention Center Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15.

The convention was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WGNT 27 is proudly returning as a sponsor of the event, which is Virginia's largest comic book and pop culture convention.

This year's celebrity guests include Brandon Routh of "Superman Returns" and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," and Norfolk native John Wesley Shipp, who stars in "The Flash."

Tidewater Comicon BRANDON ROUTH portrays Kal-El / Clark Kent / Superman in Warner Bros. Pictures' and Legendary Pictures' action adventure Superman Returns.

"Coast Live" host Chandler Nunnally will moderate the panel with Shipp.

Tidewater Comicon John Wesley Shipp

