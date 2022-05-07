ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Man seen torching two LGBTQ+ Pride flags, police now investigating

By Dave Detling
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12y1Jw_0fVm2cGo00

Baltimore Police are investigating two cases where a man, believed to be the same person, was seen on camera torching two LGBTQ+ Pride flags Wednesday night.

The first incident happened around 9:16 p.m. in the 100 blook of E. Clement Street in Federal Hill.

"I didn't see it until the next day," said homeowner Anna Guloy. "But I did notice my mini pride flag went missing from my planter on Monday. I just thought someone just wanted it for themselves."

It appears it came back Wednesday, except this time it was left on her front steps, torched.

Video of hate crime that was reported to Baltimore Police.

Guloy reported the incident to police.

Video shows a man dressed all in black walking past her home and then dropping what she says was the flag.

"It's 2022," Guloy said. "I can't believe we're still dealing with this.

The second incident happened 30 minutes later in the 1300 block of Richardson Street in Locust Point.

Video from that location shows a man walking past a Ring camera.

He appears to crouch down, then there's a spark of light and smoke.

Moments later, a neighbor is seen running from across the street to put out the flames.

"It was very out of the ordinary to see a one-foot flame just sitting outside the front door of my neighbor," said Ryan Harding. "I had my water bottle in my hand and just threw the water on the fire."

Harding told WMAR 2 News he then alerted his neighbor Hannah and her husband.

"It's really strange," said Hannah, who didn't want to use her last name. "The mini flag wasn't even ours. He must have brought it with him."

Hanna and her husband told WMAR 2 News they're allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

"We had the pride flag flying above our home," Hannah said. "We've taken it down until things cool down and then we'll put it back up, especially with Pride month coming up."

Both homeowners believe the suspect targeted them because they flew a pride flag above their doors.

Since reporting the crimes and sharing their experiences online, both Anna and Hannah said the support they've received has been wonderful.

"From this hate has come a lot of love," said Hannah.

"My community has been so kind," said Guloy. "Someone even dropped off flowers and left them on my doorstep."

One neighbor has even started a Pride flag campaign.

"I've ordered 100 LGBTQ+ flags from an LGBTQ+ business," Theresa Ridgley told WMAR 2 News Friday. "We want to send a message that we're not okay with this and that we support our neighbors."

Ridgley said the flags will be arriving ahead of Pride month and people have already requested them.

"We hope people put them in their planters so that it sends a message of support and that we won't tolerate this act of hate," said Ridgley.

If you have any information about these two cases call metro CrimeStoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Comments / 15

chuck sneed
3d ago

Again... A poorly written story. Were they his flags that he burned in protest? Or were they someone's property? The difference between these two possible scenarios is a peaceful protest or a hate crime.

Reply
7
Fuck.Joe.Brandon
3d ago

Flag burning is legal, liberals hate when you take a page out of their book!

Reply(1)
10
Related
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Harding
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Hate Crime#Clement#Locust Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTOP

An estimated 85,000 occupied housing units in Baltimore have ‘dangerous lead hazards,’ report says

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. There are an estimated 85,087 occupied housing units in Baltimore with “dangerous lead hazards” — and the total price tag for lead abatement work on those units could be between $2.5 billion and $4.2 billion, according to a recent report from the Abell Foundation.
BALTIMORE, MD
MyChesCo

Three Adults and Juvenile Arrested After Large Fight in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three adults and a juvenile following an altercation. Authorities state that on April 28 at approximately 9:13 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of North Franklin Street for a disorderly crowd complaint. Upon arrival, police observed a large crowd and a fight ensued. Police took several subjects into custody, 40-year-old Taurin Hammond, 28-year-old Chyanne Payne, 22-year-old Jasmine Watson-Brown, and a 15-year-old male juvenile. Following a brief investigation, police recovered an airsoft pistol.
WILMINGTON, DE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy