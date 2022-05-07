ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Coby Bryant to wear No. 8 in NFL

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z5Jw3_0fVm2IoO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAF92_0fVm2IoO00

When you are born with the name Coby, chances are you will naturally look up to former Los Angeles Lakers basketball legend Kobe Bryant. That’s just the nature of the beast, right? Imagine actually being named Coby Bryant.

Seriously, that’s been the story for a young man out of Cleveland, Ohio for the last 23 years, or more accurately, his entire life.

Maybe there were times he hated it, being looked at, compared, or likened to such a historic figure. Maybe there were other moments where Bryant embraced his namesake, feeling lucky to share such a similar name with an all-time great. Especially since he, himself is an athlete too.

Yet, until now, or last week more accurately, Bryant was always just chasing a dream. Sure, he got a scholarship to play college football at Cincinnati, which is no small feat in itself, but he had to grind to earn every opportunity, having started by primarily playing on special teams as a freshman.

By his sophomore year, he earned a starting role, playing cornerback. Three years later, Bryant won the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the top defensive back in college football for his excellent play as a Bearcat.

The Seahawks recognized Bryant’s talents, opting to select the 6-foot-2 corner with the 109th pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, when many others believed the team had a much stronger need at the quarterback position.

Coby Bryant isn’t shying away from Kobe Bryant’s shadow

While Bryant wore jersey No. 7 in college, he’s clearly embracing the Kobe Bryant link now that he’s in the NFL.

Credit to Ari Meirov , who pointed out via Bryant’s Instagram account that the rookie apparently plans to wear No. 8 with the Seahawks as a rookie.

It should be noted, No. 24 is already taken by fellow cornerback Justin Coleman, but obviously his name is not Coby Bryant.

Related: Pete Carroll believes Drew Lock would be the best QB in 2022 Draft class

More must-reads:

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Ripped By Former Stars: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick faced some criticism from two former star players this week. Both Antonio Brown and Shawn Merriman seemed to make it clear that they don't feel bad for Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the league since 2016. Brown appeared on the Cigar Talk podcast, calling Kaepernick...
NFL
People

Former Oklahoma U. Football Player Starting New Career Is Killed the Night Before Moving Into Apartment

After a gridiron career that took him from the University of Oklahoma to the ranks of professional football, Du'Vonta Lampkin was ready for a new start. But on the cusp of partnering with his cousin to learn the ropes of the real estate business, the 25-year-old was discovered dead from a single gunshot in the rented Dallas apartment where he was staying the night before moving into his new home.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
State
Ohio State
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
Local
Washington Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Seattle, WA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Honest Admission On His Relationship

Former NFL star turned college football head coach Deion Sanders has been dating the same woman for a long time. Sanders, the head coach at Jackson State, is dating business woman Tracey Edmonds. Deion and Tracey have a lot of things going on in their respective lives, but they manage...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
Person
Kobe Bryant
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Has Message For Gisele On Mother's Day

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is appreciating his wife on Mother's Day. Brady posted a photo with Gisele Bundchen on Instagram thanking her for everything she does for him and their kids. Brady has been married to Bundchen for 13 years. They currently have three kids together. She's been...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Packers Could Sign Newly Released Pro Bowl Cornerback

One of the areas in which the Green Bay Packers are strong in terms of starting talent is cornerback. Jaire Alexander is a borderline All-Pro, Rasul Douglas almost made the Pro Bowl in just 12 games played, and Eric Stokes was one of the best rookie defensive backs last season. However, after those three, the talent level dips tremendously. Additionally, the Packers did not address the position in the 2022 NFL Draft. For this reason, the Packers could look into signing James Bradberry, who was just released by the New York Giants.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#American Football#The Jim Thorpe Award#Bearcat
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Has 1-Word Reaction To Tom Brady News

Erin Andrews seems to be fired up about working with Tom Brady in the near future. On Tuesday morning, it was announced that Brady will be joining Fox Sports once his playing days are over. That could be after this season, in five seasons, or perhaps even 10 seasons from now.
NFL
Yardbarker

Richard Sherman Calls Out Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Kenny Pickett with their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which only led to more questions about his hand size. Pickett, who's hands measured in at 8 and 1/2 inches at the NFL Combine, has played with gloves on throughout his college career. And, at least right now, doesn't appear to be removing the nickname "Kenny Two Gloves" anytime soon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Richard Sherman Reportedly Close To Landing A New Job

Richard Sherman's playing days could be coming to an end. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the veteran defensive back is in "deep talks" with Amazon for a major job in broadcasting. Sherman is having discussions with Amazon about a key role in their programming for the upcoming season. However,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Green Bay Projected to Sign All-Pro Free Agent Wide Receiver

Even after the 2022 NFL Draft the Green Bay Packers could find themselves benefiting from signing a veteran wide receiver. After the three they took in the draft, the future looks bright at that position. However one more savvy veteran could help Green Bay win the Super Bowl in 2022.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Spun

Look: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Bill Belichick

The Kentucky Derby weekend is typically a fun one for Bill Belichick. While the New England Patriots head coach doesn't take much rest in the offseason, he usually enjoys some horse racing in the off months. A couple of years ago, Belichick was spotted at one of the Triple Crown...
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks Own A Wild Travel Schedule In 2022

Things have been tough for the Seattle Seahawks lately. They’ve traded Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for multiple picks and three players. Wilson was on a roll after returning from a dislocated finger that required surgery. Now, they have the possibility of having Drew Lock...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Bears Rookie Being Mentored by Current Packers Starter

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are two of the oldest rivalries in sports. However, there are some bonds that are formed beyond the NFL gridiron. One of those is between players who go to the same college or university. For this reason, Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker has been mentored by Packers safety Adrian Amos for almost a year. The two both played college football at Penn State.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

55K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy