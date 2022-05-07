ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Husker baseball starts critical series at Minnesota with 12-5 win; Matthews suffers 'freak accident'

By CHRIS BASNETT Lincoln Journal Star
Grand Island Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nebraska baseball team got off to the start it needed Friday night in the first game of a critical series at Minnesota. Garrett Anglim went 4-for-5, Max Anderson blasted a go-ahead, three-run home run in the fourth inning, and Koty Frank delivered a strong relief performance as the short-handed Huskers...

theindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Nebraska Coach Scott Frost

It was a tough week for Scott Frost, as he and the Nebraska Cornhuskers program received some punishment from the NCAA for minor violations. Frost has been hit with a show-cause and the Huskers have been put on probation. The NCAA announced the decision earlier this week. It's shaping up...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Football Reveals Its New Turf Field

Memorial Stadium got a much-needed upgrade this offseason. And Nebraska football revealed a first look at it on Monday morning. Memorial Stadium had a new turf field installed this year. It looks like it's been completed. Take a look. This is the first time the turf has been replaced since...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Watch now: Mya Felder walks it off for Nebraska

Mya Felder's walk-off hit against Indiana continues special season for Revelle, Huskers. Sunday marked the end of Nebraska's best regular season since 2014, and it could not have ended in more dramatic fashion.
LINCOLN, NE
Grand Island Independent

'We're going to continue to show up': Husker baseball's postseason hopes on life support after series loss at last-place Minnesota

Needing a victory to win the series — and more importantly avoid a devastating, dispiriting loss — the Nebraska baseball team barely gave itself a chance Sunday afternoon. The Huskers dropped a 3-1 game to last-place Minnesota Sunday, becoming the first Big Ten team this season to lose a series to the Gophers and in the process put any hopes of playing in the postseason on the thinnest of ice.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
State
Nebraska State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska prep basketball “Player of the Year” to walk on for Cornhuskers

A Nebraska high school point guard is forgoing several Division I scholarship offers and will walk-on for the Cornhuskers instead. Ashland-Greenwood Point Guard Cale Jacobsen chose the Huskers over Holy Cross and North Dakota scholarship offers. This season, the all-state guard led Ashland-Greenwood to a state title and set a state record by scoring 43 points in the state semifinals. Jacobsen will be joining a talented group of transfers and recruits for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Former Alabama forward Juwan Gary and former North Dakota State guard Sam Griesel will be joining Nebraska this year on the transfer front. While Ramel Lloyd, Jamarques Lawrence, and Blaise Keita have signed their letters of intent for the upcoming season. Jacobsen averaged 17.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. He was also named the Nebraska Basketball Coaches Association 2021-22 Player of the Year. Committed!! GBR 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pbwdLaUpoW — Cale Jacobsen (@calejacobsen_) May 7, 2022   Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.
NEBRASKA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where does Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class currently rank?

Nebraska Football’s 2023 recruiting class is no longer ranked in the Top 25 according to ESPN. The Huskers are currently sitting with five commitments for the upcoming recruits. Benjamin Bahmer   Tight End   Pierce, NE   3-star Gunnar Gottula   Offensive Line   Lincoln, NE   4-star Dwight Bootle   Defensive Back   Miami, FL   3-star Sam Sledge   Offensive Line   Omaha, NE   3-star William Watson   Quarterback   Springfield, MA   3-star It’s no surprise that Nebraska has fallen out of the top 25 since ESPN last ranked the upcoming classes. With how much time Nebraska has spent in the transfer portal recruiting players like defensive lineman Ochaun Mathis, Devin Drew, and quarterbacks Casey Thompson and...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Former administrator Al Papik passes away

Longtime Nebraska athletic administrator Al Papik passed away peacefully on Saturday morning in Lincoln at the age of 95. Papik served the University of Nebraska for nearly three decades, beginning in 1973 and concluding with his official retirement in 1999. Papik served many roles during his career with the Huskers...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Football#Huskers#4 For 5#Nu
Grand Island Independent

Saturday city roundup

ELKHORN — The Grand Island Senior High baseball team saw its season come to an end. Class A, No. 5-rated Elkhorn South rallied back from a 3-0 seventh-inning deficit to defeat the Islanders 4-3 in the A-5 district tournament Saturday. Tyler Fay took the loss after going 6.1 innings,...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Wyoming News

QB Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 prospect in 2024 class, commits to Ohio State

Nebraska had the top high school prospect for the class of 2024 on its campus three times since last June. It didn't hurt that Dylan Raiola's father, Dominic, is an all-time Husker great and a Rimington Trophy winner. NU also employs Raiola's uncle, Donovan, as its offensive line coach now, too. But it wasn't enough to land the younger Raiola, a coveted quarterback who committed to Ohio State on Monday...
COLUMBUS, OH
Grand Island Independent

Northwest defeats Platteview for first trip to state tournament

They say there’s a first time for everything. Especially for the Northwest girls soccer team. In a season where the Vikings have experienced a lot of firsts, they can add a state tournament appearance to that list. Northwest earned its first-ever state tournament berth after defeating Platteview 3-1 in...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Grand Island Independent

'We got real sloppy defensively': Husker baseball blows late lead, drops critical game at last-place Minnesota

There's rain in the forecast most of the day Sunday in Minneapolis. The Husker baseball team might play with a cloud over its head no matter the weather. Leading by three runs in the eighth inning, Nebraska blew that lead to allow Minnesota to force extra innings before eventually falling to the last-place Gophers 9-8 in 12 innings late Saturday night.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy