Last-minute ideas to celebrate Mom

The Hakuna Matata in Grafton has two Mother's Day cruises available on Sunday. Several Riverbend businesses are offering gift and outing ideas to celebrate Mom's special day. (For The Telegraph)

Still looking for a Mother’s Day gift?

While it may be too late to order personalized bouquets or baked goods, there are plenty of last-minute gift ideas to make your mom feel special this Sunday.

Farmer’s Markets in both Alton and Edwardsville are open Saturday 8 a.m to noon. Shop small and local for a unique Mother's Day gift or bring mom out for an early celebration. The Alton market is in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street. The Edwardsville market is between North Main and St. Louis streets.

Joe’s Market Basket in Godfrey and Edwardsville is expecting this to be one of their busiest weekends of the year. Employees prepare by stocking their stores with hanging baskets, flowers, planters, gardening supplies, shrubs and ornamental trees.

For a sweet gift, 222 Artisan Bakery & Cafe at 222 N Main St., Edwardsville, will have special cupcakes, including mint julip flavor, bourbon balls and macarons. The cafe will also have pastry kits and frozen cinnamon rolls to bring home and bake for mom on Sunday morning. All moms who stop by 222 Artisan Bakery on Mother's Day will receive a free cup of coffee.

The Cup at 1057 Century Dr., Edwardsville, is offering complimentary Mother’s Day decor on all cupcakes purchased in-store and online. To make the day even sweeter, 10 percent of all online Mother's Day Collection sales will go to Big League Impact.

For more quality-time focused gifts, several brunches and events are planned in the Riverbend this weekend. Some require registration, so be sure to call ahead.

There will be a Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet at Bakers & Hale, 7120 Montclaire Ave., Godfrey, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 8. There are no reservations required, with walk-in seating only.

Bluff City Grill at 424 E Broadway, Alton, has a variety of specials planned for Mother’s Day lunch and dinner, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 618-433-8288.

Grafton Harbor's Hakuna Matata cruises have both a Mother’s Day Brunch and a Mother’s Day Sunset Cruise on Sunday. For pricing and reservation visit them online.

Recess Brewing, 307 N Main St., Edwardsville, will host its first Mother’s Day Drag Show at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 and include and one free signature Mother’s Day cocktail or mimosa.

Old Herald Brewery & Distillery at 115 E Clay St., Collinsville, will be open for reservations only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a Mother’s Day Brunch. Call 618-855-8027.

For game lovers Edison’s Entertainment Complex at 2477 S State Route 157 in Edwardsville has a Mother’s Day brunch 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with breakfast favorites, specialty salads, desserts and chef selection entrees and sides. Stick around to bowl, play laser tag or enjoy the arcade. Moms play free with an all-access pass. Call 618-307-9020 for reservations.