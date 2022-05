A law banning treatment for transgender youth has come into effect in Alabama despite opposition from parents and humans rights campaigners alike. The law, which was passed by Alabama’s Republican-controlled legislature in April, became effective on Sunday – making the southeastern state the first in the US to enact such a ban on treatments for transgender youth. It criminalises any gender-affirmative treatment for trans youth below 19 years of age, with a 10-year prison sentence possible for those convicted of violating the Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act.While a similar law approved by lawmakers in Arkansas was temporarily blocked...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO