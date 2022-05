Omaha World-Herald. May 8, 2022. Editorial: Tuesday is the Nebraska primary. Don’t forget to vote. Citizens of Nebraska, it’s time to vote. The state’s primary election is Tuesday, May 10. Don’t miss this opportunity to help choose local and state officials whose decisions may well affect the taxes you pay, the laws that you’ll have to follow and the services that you will receive.

