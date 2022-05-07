VanWey shines, Lions shut out Gorillas in MIAA tournament opener

LAWRENCE — The 2022 NBA draft hasn’t even taken place yet, but a recent ESPN mock draft for 2023 shines a light on Gradey Dick’s potential at Kansas. Dick, one of the Jayhawks’ four high school signees for the 2022 class, will start his collegiate career as a freshman this upcoming season. Kansas basketball coach Bill Self expressed an anticipation that Dick, a 247Sports Composite five-star prospect and a McDonald’s All-American, would play a significant role in year one. According to the ESPN mock draft, Dick is projected as a first-round pick and 18th overall selection next year.

