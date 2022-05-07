VanWey shines, Lions shut out Gorillas in MIAA tournament opener

TOPEKA (KSNT) The Topeka Tropics took on the Omaha Beef Saturday evening in Landon Arena. The final score was 44 to 33. With Omaha Beef taking home the win. The Topeka Tropics are part of the Champions Indoor Football league and compete with teams, from the upper Midwest down to the south in a 12 game […]
Missouri Western freshman Madison Nash set a facility record while winning the women’s 10,000-meter run, and senior Hanna Williams blazed her way to gold in the 400 as the Griffons secured a program-best finish at the MIAA Track and Field Championships in Emporia, Kansas. Williams ran a race of...
Missouri Western women’s tennis capped off its best season in more than two decades, ultimately falling to Central Oklahoma 4-1 in round two of the Central Region Tournament in Edmond, Oklahoma. The No. 5-seeded Griffons (18-5) put up a fight against No. 1-seeded Central Oklahoma (21-1). Esther Güemes and...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ichabods’ season isn’t over yet. Washburn softball learned it received a spot as the 5-seed in the NCAA central region tournament on Monday. The ‘Bods will face Minnesota State on May 12, and advance through the subregional until May 14. The winners of the two sub regions will meet for a […]
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Services have been set for a legendary Topeka basketball coach after he passed away at the age of 86 on Saturday. The Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home in Topeka says in his obituary that Bob Bodenheimer, 86, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, May 7, at the Midland Hospice House.
WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita Wind Surge) — The Wind Surge were swept by the Tulsa Drillers on a Sunday afternoon doubleheader to snap their season high eight game win streak. The Surge remain in first place, leading Tulsa by one game. Spencer Steer hit an RBI single that would go on to score two to take […]
SHAWNEE, Oklahoma (KTEN) - The Roff Tigers are certainly no strangers to winning championships, proving that again on Monday by beating Fort Cobb-Broxton 9-3 in the OSSAA Class B state championship game. The Mustangs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning but the Tigers...
BUHLER — On a broiling Monday at Wheatland Park, Buhler took two from Mulvane in baseball. The Crusaders won game one in six innings, 18 to 8, behind 17 hits. Jeffrey Neill was the winner on the mound. In game two, Buhler beat the Wildcats 12-4 to improve to...
LAWRENCE — The 2022 NBA draft hasn’t even taken place yet, but a recent ESPN mock draft for 2023 shines a light on Gradey Dick’s potential at Kansas. Dick, one of the Jayhawks’ four high school signees for the 2022 class, will start his collegiate career as a freshman this upcoming season. Kansas basketball coach Bill Self expressed an anticipation that Dick, a 247Sports Composite five-star prospect and a McDonald’s All-American, would play a significant role in year one. According to the ESPN mock draft, Dick is projected as a first-round pick and 18th overall selection next year.
