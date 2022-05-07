ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Graduating McAuley High School seniors take part in “Warrior Walk”

By Payton Holloway
 3 days ago
JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s an annual tradition for some Joplin high school students, the “Warrior Walk.”

Graduating seniors at McAuley High School took a trip down memory lane by walking the halls of St. Mary’s Elementary, which many of them attended.

The current students of St. Mary’s gave them a round of applause during the walk.

