Washington Family Hope Center hosts Blooms of Hope

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Washington Family Hope Center in Joplin is looking for your help to support moms and kids.

The center is hosting its second annual Blooms of Hope event with a potted plant and flower sale.

Arrangements were put together by the moms of the center for the moms in your life.

They also have a “make-n-take” table for kids to create their own arrangements.

