At 19 years old, Hayley Taylor Schlitz is paving the way for young, Black aspiring lawyers as she prepares to become the youngest law school graduate in the nation. The rising lawyer is currently a third-year law student at Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law in University Park, Texas. According to the school’s press release, Schlitz chose her soon-to-be alma mater out of eight different law school acceptances. After only three years, Schlitz will officially graduate on May 13 with her law degree.

UNIVERSITY PARK, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO