It’s that time of the year again. High school baseball playoffs. Lake and Sumter counties will be well-represented when regional quarterfinals begin Tuesday for Classes 5A and 6A, and Wednesday for Classes 4A, 3A and 2A. All told, six of the area’s 12 schools eligible to compete in the Florida High School Athletic Association playoffs earned regional spots either by winning their district tournaments or as an at-large berth.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO