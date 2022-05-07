'Totally controlled': Trump rips McCormick while lauding Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania rally

Lloyd Matthews
3d ago
Trump supporters are “totally controlled” and proudly parrot and bleat.
36
Laura Wilkins
3d ago
Oh my god oz go lay down with the rest of the dogs..
18
metro1
3d ago
Stable Genius and Dr. Charlatan Oh brother!😂🤡🤡
19
Biden shut down Harris in meeting and took GOP senators ‘aback,’ book says
When President Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his running mate, he promised his former campaign rival would be one of the most influential voices in the White House.
Michael Cohen claims Trump documents James wants exist, he turned them over
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen threw his former boss under the bus on Monday, appearing to contradict claims that the former president does not possess the documents New York Attorney General Letitia James is after.
WATCH: Piers Morgan says Trump interview edit was ‘exciting,' how Trump 'would’ve done it’
Piers Morgan, a former Good Morning Britain host and the current host of Piers Morgan Uncensored on Fox Nation, admitted that the promo video for his interview with former President Donald Trump was intentionally edited to appear “exciting.”
Laura Ingraham Says Donald Trump's Endorsement of Dr. Oz is a 'Mistake'
Laura Ingraham spoke to Donald Trump's former advisor Kellyanne Conway and asked if she believed he had made the correct choice.
MSNBC
Humiliating: See Trump candidate demolished by his own words on TV
Ohio GOP candidate J.D. Vance was a loud “Never-Trumper” who charmed audiences with his memoir of growing up poor in rural Appalachia and stark warnings about Trump’s hate and authoritarian tendencies. Now, Vance is contradicting himself, appeasing Trump and earning an odd endorsement from the former president. In a special report, MSNBC's Ari Melber presents the factual record and videos showing Vance’s contradictions and highlights how the tech banker and media elite may be a “Trojan Horse” writhing conservative politics, one who is willing to push the very falsehoods he once condemned. April 28, 2022.
Former CBS abortion reporter flips out over Roe v Wade leak: 'F--- you' to those who said I was overreacting
Now that she’s no longer an objective reporter on the "abortion access" beat at CBS and works for Planned Parenthood, Kate Smith is letting all her passionate opinions on abortion out into the open. In a recent hyperbolic Twitter rant, Smith raged against the leaked draft of a Supreme...
Michigan Democrat Flips Deep-Red District After Opponent Told His Daughters to ‘Lie Back and Enjoy’ Rape
Click here to read the full article. Michigan’s 74th House District isn’t supposed to go blue, but thanks to an upstart campaign by Democrat Carol Glanville the state’s legislature will be a little less lopsided — at least for the next few months. Glanville held off Republican Robert “R.J.” Regan and a write-in candidate, Mike Milanowski Jr., in Tuesday’s special election to take the state House of Representatives seat, which was vacated by the GOP’s Mark Huizenga when he won a state Senate seat in 2020. It wasn’t even close. Glanville, the city commissioner for Walker, Michigan, won by a 52-40-percent margin...
4th stimulus check 2022 schedule – New $1,200 direct payments to be sent out in WEEKS – see if you’ll get the cash
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene is finally facing some consequences. Her insurrectionist friends might soon, too
This week, Marjorie Taylor Greene finally faced some consequences for her support of the January 6 insurrection. Free Speech for People, an election and campaign finance reform organization, brought a lawsuit on behalf of state voters. They argued that Greene’s comments and actions violate the 14th Amendment, which holds that anyone “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” is barred from running for federal or state office. Greene is implicated in the planning of the event that became the riot, and has also defended the insurrection in the recent past, saying it was in line with the Declaration of Independence’s call to...
MSNBC
Notably crass, Trumpy Republican defeated by Democrat in very red district
Ali Velshi reports on Democrat Carol Glanville's victory in a local, Ohio state legislature election in which she defeated Republican Robert “RJ” Regan, an avid Donald Trump supporter deluded by QAnon conspiracies who'd gained notoriety for his crass remarks about rape, in a district traditionally held by Republicans. May 5, 2022.
'Lie of the Year' winner Obama flamed for 'disinformation' speech: ‘Quite the expert’
Former President Barack Obama angered conservatives with his speech against the dangers of "disinformation" at Stanford University on Thursday. The 44th president, who recently announced that his Obama Foundation would be "working to empower and equip emerging leaders to tackle issues like the spread of disinformation," spoke on the subject at the prestigious university, blasting social and traditional media for spreading fake news.
Marjorie Taylor Greene told Meadows that 'several' GOP lawmakers believed a Trump martial law declaration was the 'only way to save our Republic'
Greene testified on Friday that she didn't recall whether she asked Trump to invoke military rule, despite telling Meadows to relay the idea to Trump.
Washington Examiner
'What the hell was he thinking?': Pennsylvania conservatives react to Trump's support of Oz
RICHLAND, Pennsylvania — Jackie Kulback has a very detailed list of criteria that the county party she chairs, the Cambria County Republican Committee, requires to endorse candidates in next month's U.S. Senate primary contest. “There are some basic things," she said, "such as, have they ever been to Cambria...
Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’
Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says it would be a 'big mistake' for the GOP to make Trump its 2024 presidential nominee
While Trump has not formally declared that he will be running for president in 2024, he has dropped major hints about doing so.
ABC's 'The View' goes off the rails as Sunny Hostin calls Black Republicans an 'oxymoron'
ABC's liberal daytime gabfest "The View" went off the rails Friday as co-host Sunny Hostin referred to Black Republicans as an "oxymoron" and said she didn't understand how any Blacks or Latinos could be in the GOP. During a segment focused on the potential conflict of interest between newly tapped...
President Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens says Trump "very intent" on bringing her brother down
President Joe Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens said in an interview Monday that she was not looking forward to her brother running for office in 2020 because she believes former President Donald Trump is "intent" on bringing him down. The first sister, a longtime campaign manager and adviser to Mr....
Donald Trump Mocks Biden's Stutter, Demands Cognitive Test at PA Rally
At a rally in Pennsylvania on Friday, Trump played a "sad" video showing Biden stuttering, before demanding that the president take a "cognitive test."
MSNBC
'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon
New audio tapes reveal House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump was responsible for leading an indefensible insurrection, and openly mulled his removal from office, conviction by the Senate, and possible pursuit of a pardon -- revealing McCarthy's assumption that Trump had criminal liability. The tapes, revealed by New York Times reporters and aired on MSNBC, prove McCarthy repeatedly lied about his actions and later reversal as he sought Trump's support. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the proof that McCarthy "is a liar," and discusses the news with NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and The Bulwark’s Editor-at-large, Bill Kristol.April 22, 2022.
Tide turns for Trump favorite in key Senate race
North Carolina’s May 17 primary is emerging as a key test of the former president’s clout.
Comments / 53