What Is the Kia EV6 Wind?

Just when you think it's going to be a quiet news week, along come the Germans to give us some properly exciting performance machines. Not to be outdone, General Motors confirmed some long-awaited Corvette news. We also got a taste of pricing for the new Nissan Z, and since summer is just around the corner (except for Smith, apparently), it's time for an open-air cheap car challenge.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO