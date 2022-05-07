Royals-Orioles rained out, doubleheader set for Sunday

GREAT BEND – Kansas Wesleyan dropped its first game of the KCAC Tournament on Friday to the Tabor Bluejays by a 5-3 score at the Great Bend Sports Complex. It was the fourth straight meeting between the teams, who closed out the regular season facing each other in a three-game series, swept by the Coyotes, to earn KWU's spot as the No. 6 seed in the tournament.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO