ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Royals-Orioles rained out, doubleheader set for Sunday

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — The game between the Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards has been postponed because...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Orioles cruise past Royals 6-1 behind Wells, 6-run fifth

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyler Wells pitched six strong innings to earn his first victory of the season and the Baltimore Orioles used a six-run fifth inning to surge past the Kansas City Royals 6-1. Baltimore has won four of five for the first time this season and finished its homestand 6-4. Kansas City has dropped to a season-high eight games under .500.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Chiefs' single-game tickets go on sale Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With the 2022 Kansas City Chiefs schedule set to be released on Thursday evening, single-game and group tickets for all home games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will go on sale Friday. Tickets may be purchased at www.chiefs.com by the public beginning at 11...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Kansas City, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Kansas City, KS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Salina Post

KWU softball falls to Avila in KCAC tournament

GREAT BEND – Kansas Wesleyan's effort to rally from a 3-run deficit came up just short as the Coyotes fell to the Avila Eagles on Saturday in the KCAC Tournament at the Great Bend Sports Complex. The loss ends Wesleyan's season at 22-22 overall after KWU went 1-2 in...
GREAT BEND, KS
Salina Post

KWU baseball falls to Tabor in first round of KCAC tournament

GREAT BEND – Kansas Wesleyan dropped its first game of the KCAC Tournament on Friday to the Tabor Bluejays by a 5-3 score at the Great Bend Sports Complex. It was the fourth straight meeting between the teams, who closed out the regular season facing each other in a three-game series, swept by the Coyotes, to earn KWU's spot as the No. 6 seed in the tournament.
GREAT BEND, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy