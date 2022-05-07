K-State loses lead late, falls 5-3 to Kansas

Kansas State center fielder Cole Johnson removes his gloves after being put out in a game against Kansas on Friday night. Staff photo by Jesse Bruner

Maui Ahuna hit an RBI single to give Kansas its first lead in the top of the ninth inning as the Jayhawks rallied to knock off Kansas State 5-3 in front of a sold out crowd at Tointon Family Stadium Friday evening.

The hit was Ahuna’s third of the game and the RBI was his second after his solo home run against Blake Corsentino (3-5) tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the eighth.

That solo shot was the fifth combined between the two teams. Dylan Phillips, Josh Nicoloff and Jeff Heinrich each hit single-RBI home runs for the Wildcats (23-22, 4-12 Big 12), and Caleb Upshaw added one for Kansas (20-27, 4-12 Big 12).

“You can’t beat anyone with solo home runs,” said K-State head coach Pete Hughes. “We had three of them and that was it. We’ve got to get some more traffic on the bases and make those home runs count.”

Three of the Wildcats’ first four hits were home runs. While they finished with 10 hits in the game, they left five runners on base, hit into three double plays and went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position against Jayhawks starter Daniel Hegarty (6-4).

Hegarty scattered three runs and 10 hits across eight complete innings while striking out three and walking one.

“The thing Hegarty does well is he throws ground balls, so it’s challenging,” Hughes said. “When you’re at bat, you have to see something up in the zone so you can elevate it or drive the alleys. But the kid’s very rarely up in the zone. He did make a couple mistakes tonight and we hit them out. He’s good because he limits the traffic. There’s going to be strikes. The only way you’re going to beat him is to get hits. He’s not going to walk you. When he gets traffic on the bases, he can induce that ground ball and double play.”

K-State starter Griffin Hassall held the Jayhawks to two runs on six hits and three walks in six innings.

“Griff did a good job,” Hughes said. “Two runs in six innings, that’s a winning start, in my opinion. Too bad we couldn’t give him more run support than we did.”

Phillips homered to center field in the first and Nicoloff homered to left field in the second to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead. Upshaw cut the lead to 2-1 when he went yard to left field in the fourth, but Heinrich pushed the lead back to two runs with a solo shot in the fifth.

Jack Hammond scored off a Tom Lichty sacrifice fly to make it 3-2 in the top of the sixth.

Corsentino took over for Hassall in the seventh and worked a 1-2-3 inning. However, Ahuna tied the game on Corsentino’s first pitch of the eighth.

K-State got back-to-back one-out singles from Kaelen Culpepper and Phillips to put runners at the corners in the bottom of the eighth, but Nick Goodwin grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Corsentino coaxed back-to-back groundouts to start the ninth before he walked Tavian Josenberger and gave up a single to Payton Allen.

At that point, Hughes decided to bring first baseman Phillips onto the mound with two outs and Ahuna coming to bat.

“He’s been great, he’s not afraid of the big moment, left on left. Three reasons,” Hughes said, explaining why he turned to Phillips.

Ahuna sent an 0-1 pitch to center field, scoring Josenberger and bringing Allen to third. Allen later scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-3 Jayhawks.

Both runs were credited to Corsentino.

Cole Johnson led off the bottom of the ninth with a four-pitch walk and later advanced to second on a wild pitch, which finally chased Hegarty from the game. However, the next three Wildcats batters struck out, lined out and fouled out against Kolby Dougan, zapping the energy from the otherwise electric home crowd.

“It aggravates me because we couldn’t get a win in front of that crowd,” Hughes said. “That’s as good of a crowd as I’ve ever seen here. You want to play good, you want to win for that crowd so they keep coming back. They support you. They want you to win. You’ve got to play better for them. We will. Keep coming back.”

Culpepper, Phillips and Justin Mitchell each went 2-for-4 for K-State, and all but two starters had at least one hit.

The Wildcats and the Jayhawks will play Game 2 at 4 p.m. on Saturday.