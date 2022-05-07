ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

K-State loses lead late, falls 5-3 to Kansas

By Zach DeLoach zdeloach@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Aa9j_0fVlmbml00
Kansas State center fielder Cole Johnson removes his gloves after being put out in a game against Kansas on Friday night. Staff photo by Jesse Bruner

Maui Ahuna hit an RBI single to give Kansas its first lead in the top of the ninth inning as the Jayhawks rallied to knock off Kansas State 5-3 in front of a sold out crowd at Tointon Family Stadium Friday evening.

The hit was Ahuna’s third of the game and the RBI was his second after his solo home run against Blake Corsentino (3-5) tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the eighth.

That solo shot was the fifth combined between the two teams. Dylan Phillips, Josh Nicoloff and Jeff Heinrich each hit single-RBI home runs for the Wildcats (23-22, 4-12 Big 12), and Caleb Upshaw added one for Kansas (20-27, 4-12 Big 12).

“You can’t beat anyone with solo home runs,” said K-State head coach Pete Hughes. “We had three of them and that was it. We’ve got to get some more traffic on the bases and make those home runs count.”

Three of the Wildcats’ first four hits were home runs. While they finished with 10 hits in the game, they left five runners on base, hit into three double plays and went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position against Jayhawks starter Daniel Hegarty (6-4).

Hegarty scattered three runs and 10 hits across eight complete innings while striking out three and walking one.

“The thing Hegarty does well is he throws ground balls, so it’s challenging,” Hughes said. “When you’re at bat, you have to see something up in the zone so you can elevate it or drive the alleys. But the kid’s very rarely up in the zone. He did make a couple mistakes tonight and we hit them out. He’s good because he limits the traffic. There’s going to be strikes. The only way you’re going to beat him is to get hits. He’s not going to walk you. When he gets traffic on the bases, he can induce that ground ball and double play.”

K-State starter Griffin Hassall held the Jayhawks to two runs on six hits and three walks in six innings.

“Griff did a good job,” Hughes said. “Two runs in six innings, that’s a winning start, in my opinion. Too bad we couldn’t give him more run support than we did.”

Phillips homered to center field in the first and Nicoloff homered to left field in the second to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead. Upshaw cut the lead to 2-1 when he went yard to left field in the fourth, but Heinrich pushed the lead back to two runs with a solo shot in the fifth.

Jack Hammond scored off a Tom Lichty sacrifice fly to make it 3-2 in the top of the sixth.

Corsentino took over for Hassall in the seventh and worked a 1-2-3 inning. However, Ahuna tied the game on Corsentino’s first pitch of the eighth.

K-State got back-to-back one-out singles from Kaelen Culpepper and Phillips to put runners at the corners in the bottom of the eighth, but Nick Goodwin grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Corsentino coaxed back-to-back groundouts to start the ninth before he walked Tavian Josenberger and gave up a single to Payton Allen.

At that point, Hughes decided to bring first baseman Phillips onto the mound with two outs and Ahuna coming to bat.

“He’s been great, he’s not afraid of the big moment, left on left. Three reasons,” Hughes said, explaining why he turned to Phillips.

Ahuna sent an 0-1 pitch to center field, scoring Josenberger and bringing Allen to third. Allen later scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-3 Jayhawks.

Both runs were credited to Corsentino.

Cole Johnson led off the bottom of the ninth with a four-pitch walk and later advanced to second on a wild pitch, which finally chased Hegarty from the game. However, the next three Wildcats batters struck out, lined out and fouled out against Kolby Dougan, zapping the energy from the otherwise electric home crowd.

“It aggravates me because we couldn’t get a win in front of that crowd,” Hughes said. “That’s as good of a crowd as I’ve ever seen here. You want to play good, you want to win for that crowd so they keep coming back. They support you. They want you to win. You’ve got to play better for them. We will. Keep coming back.”

Culpepper, Phillips and Justin Mitchell each went 2-for-4 for K-State, and all but two starters had at least one hit.

The Wildcats and the Jayhawks will play Game 2 at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Standout Transfer Wide Receiver Is Down To 2 Teams

Former UCF standout Jaylon Robinson is one of the top available wide receivers in the NCAA transfer portal. Robinson, who began his college career at Oklahoma in 2018, has reportedly taken official visits to Ole Miss, Tennessee and TCU. A new report indicates he has narrowed his options down to the first two programs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Manhattan, KS
College Sports
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
The Spun

Look: Kentucky Basketball Lands Mother's Day Commitment

Recruiting never sleeps, even on a special day like Mother's Day. John Calipari got another recruit to commit to Kentucky as the program has added to its 2022 class. Adou Thiero, a combo guard from Pennsylvania, announced his commitment to the program via his Twitter account. Thiero is a three-star...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Oklahoman

Oklahoma State Cowboys Sports Minute

Bad news on the softball side as No. 7-ranked Oklahoma State was swept in a Big 12 series by No. 1-ranked Oklahoma in Norman. The Cowgirls used its top pitcher, Kelly Maxwell, in two games but failed to keep the lethal Sooners lineup from doing damage. OU outscored OSU 18-4...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Hughes
The Manhattan Mercury

MHS girls' soccer drubs Great Bend 11-0 on senior night

It was another short night for Manhattan High girls soccer Monday as the Indians rolled Great Bend 11-0 in 40 minutes on senior night. Manhattan (11-3-1) got on the board 91 seconds into the game when Reese Snowden scored off a cross from Morgan Turner. Delayney Lunsway then scored back-to-back goals to put the Indians ahead 3-0 with 33:11 left in the first half.
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K State#College Baseball#Jayhawks#Kansas State 5 3
The Manhattan Mercury

MHS boys' golf 4th at Emporia

Manhattan High boys golf took fourth-place Monday afternoon at the six-team Emporia High Invitational. The Indians finished with a team score of 357. Emporia won the tournament at 323, while Washburn Rural was second at 326 and Seaman was third at 331. Grant Snowden and Kaiden Siebert led Manhattan, tying...
MANHATTAN, KS
KXAN

Texas softball beats Baylor, earns No. 3 seed in Big 12 tournament

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns softball team closed its Big 12 Conference regular season with a 6-0 win over the Baylor Bears on Sunday at Red and Charlene McCombs Field. With a 12-6 Big 12 record, the Longhorns have the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament and will take on Texas Tech in […]
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Topeka Capital-Journal

These 3 Kansas men's basketball players are poised to earn larger roles next season

LAWRENCE — The 2022 NBA draft hasn’t even taken place yet, but a recent ESPN mock draft for 2023 shines a light on Gradey Dick’s potential at Kansas. Dick, one of the Jayhawks’ four high school signees for the 2022 class, will start his collegiate career as a freshman this upcoming season. Kansas basketball coach Bill Self expressed an anticipation that Dick, a 247Sports Composite five-star prospect and a McDonald’s All-American, would play a significant role in year one. According to the ESPN mock draft, Dick is projected as a first-round pick and 18th overall selection next year.
LAWRENCE, KS
Oklahoma Daily

OU baseball: Sooners defeat TCU 5-1 on the road to claim series win

Oklahoma (29-17, 11-7 Big 12) defeated No. 24 TCU (28-18, 13-8) 5-1 to win the series in Fort Worth on Sunday. Freshman second baseman Jackson Nicklaus went 2-for-5 with an RBI double. Redshirt sophomore right fielder Sebastian Orduno went 1-for-4 with two RBIs, and freshman third baseman Wallace Clark went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk.
NORMAN, OK
The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
824
Followers
181
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Manhattan Mercury

Comments / 0

Community Policy