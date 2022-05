GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The circus is coming to Greenville this week and they are ready to entertain. Starting from May 11th to May 13th, the Lewis & Clark Family Circus is coming to Pitt County Fairgrounds which are located at 3910 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway. The showtimes for the event are May 11 […]

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO