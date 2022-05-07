EC Chamber to host 1st Home & Garden Expo

Despite the threat of rain, a decent crowd turned out Friday evening to get a sneak peak at today’s inaugural Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce Home and Garden Expo.

Presented by Swimme and Son, the free expo at Museum of the opens today at 9 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m.

Almost 30 area businesses will be set up on the portico and the lawn of the museum. The event will include information about local businesses as well as demonstrations by some businesses along with free door prizes. There also will be three food trucks on site for people to purchase food.

The event was originally scheduled for last fall but had to be canceled because of the COVOD-19 pandemic. Chamber President Anya Davis said it was worth the wait.

“People should definitely take advantage of this opportunity to come and talk with the experts,” Davis said. “Every business here, this is what they do. If you have questions or want inspiration come to the expo.”

Davis said the “25-plus” businesses represent a wide-range of expertise ranging from construction, landscaping, furniture and home and garden companies.

Davis said plans for last fall’s scheduled event were close to being finalized but the move to the spring resulted in a major change to the event.

“We decided to go outside because it is in the spring,” Davis said. “It’s about your home and your garden so being outside made great sense.”

Theresa Swimme said Swimme and Son was excited and honored to be the presenting sponsor. Swimme and Son is “a complete home remodeling company,’’ she said.

“The Chamber is a big part of the community and we are really glad they are doing a home and garden focus for the expo this year,” Swimme said. “There is a lot of interest in people remodeling their houses and fixing up their home spaces right now. We can pretty much do anything for a house.”

One of the highlights today will be free drawings at the top of the hour beginning at 10 a.m. through 3 p.m.; winners must be present to win.

Items donated by B&M Contractors include an Amazon Alexa Dot, a Roku media streaming device for TVs, an Amazon Fire Stick for TVs, a Ninja Air Fryer, a Cuisinart 20-piece grill set and a fire pit.

The Camden Future Farmers of America will also have plants for sale.

“Camden FFA is here for a plant sale and we are very proud of that,” Davis said. “We have a diverse group of businesses and these are businesses from our community. They are here to focus what they do and interact with our citizens.”

Katie Klagex recently opened The Happy Daisy Garden Center on McArthur Drive. She said the expo is a good way to introduce her business to the community.

“We moved into the Kenyon Bailey Shopping Center in November,” Klagex said. “We have a full selection of annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs. All of our growers are local here in North Carolina and a little bit in Virginia.”

During Friday’s sneak peek, people paid $20 to get an early look at the expo as well have a chance to win a drawing for a free couch by Sanctuary Design. The ticket also included food and drinks.

The sneak peek, along with today’s expo, are fundraisers for the Chamber.

“Every event that we do is a fundraiser for the Chamber,” Davis said. “We are only funded by memberships, sponsorships and partnerships and events.’’