ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

EC Chamber to host 1st Home & Garden Expo

By By Paul Nielsen Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YifVw_0fVlhOc300

Despite the threat of rain, a decent crowd turned out Friday evening to get a sneak peak at today’s inaugural Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce Home and Garden Expo.

Presented by Swimme and Son, the free expo at Museum of the opens today at 9 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m.

Almost 30 area businesses will be set up on the portico and the lawn of the museum. The event will include information about local businesses as well as demonstrations by some businesses along with free door prizes. There also will be three food trucks on site for people to purchase food.

The event was originally scheduled for last fall but had to be canceled because of the COVOD-19 pandemic. Chamber President Anya Davis said it was worth the wait.

“People should definitely take advantage of this opportunity to come and talk with the experts,” Davis said. “Every business here, this is what they do. If you have questions or want inspiration come to the expo.”

Davis said the “25-plus” businesses represent a wide-range of expertise ranging from construction, landscaping, furniture and home and garden companies.

Davis said plans for last fall’s scheduled event were close to being finalized but the move to the spring resulted in a major change to the event.

“We decided to go outside because it is in the spring,” Davis said. “It’s about your home and your garden so being outside made great sense.”

Theresa Swimme said Swimme and Son was excited and honored to be the presenting sponsor. Swimme and Son is “a complete home remodeling company,’’ she said.

“The Chamber is a big part of the community and we are really glad they are doing a home and garden focus for the expo this year,” Swimme said. “There is a lot of interest in people remodeling their houses and fixing up their home spaces right now. We can pretty much do anything for a house.”

One of the highlights today will be free drawings at the top of the hour beginning at 10 a.m. through 3 p.m.; winners must be present to win.

Items donated by B&M Contractors include an Amazon Alexa Dot, a Roku media streaming device for TVs, an Amazon Fire Stick for TVs, a Ninja Air Fryer, a Cuisinart 20-piece grill set and a fire pit.

The Camden Future Farmers of America will also have plants for sale.

“Camden FFA is here for a plant sale and we are very proud of that,” Davis said. “We have a diverse group of businesses and these are businesses from our community. They are here to focus what they do and interact with our citizens.”

Katie Klagex recently opened The Happy Daisy Garden Center on McArthur Drive. She said the expo is a good way to introduce her business to the community.

“We moved into the Kenyon Bailey Shopping Center in November,” Klagex said. “We have a full selection of annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs. All of our growers are local here in North Carolina and a little bit in Virginia.”

During Friday’s sneak peek, people paid $20 to get an early look at the expo as well have a chance to win a drawing for a free couch by Sanctuary Design. The ticket also included food and drinks.

The sneak peek, along with today’s expo, are fundraisers for the Chamber.

“Every event that we do is a fundraiser for the Chamber,” Davis said. “We are only funded by memberships, sponsorships and partnerships and events.’’

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Government
WWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina Strawberry Festival hopeful for record crowds this weekend

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Strawberry Festival is back for the first time in 2 years due to the pandemic. The longest running agricultural festival in the state kicked off it’s 89th year Thursday night with opening ceremonies. Organizers say they had a record turnout Thursday,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Design#Ec Chamber#Museum Of The
Abby Joseph

The 3 Best Places to Visit in North Carolina

North Carolina is a state with something for everyone. Its varied landscape includes beautiful beaches, stunning mountain scenery, and plenty of Old South charm. The state is also home to a number of major cities, including the capital, Raleigh, and the financial center, Charlotte. As a result, North Carolina offers a wide range of activities and attractions to suit all interests. Whether you're looking for a relaxing vacation or an action-packed adventure, you'll find it in North Carolina.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WITN

Events happening across the East this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There are several events happening across the East Saturday. The BBQ Fest on the Neuse wraps up downtown Saturday. Along with barbecue, there will be live music, a vendor market, a car and truck show, and beer and wine gardens. The public can also take tours of the CSS Neuse II and the CSS Neuse II Museum will be offering free admission all day. Admission is free.
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
WNCT

A circus is coming to Greenville this week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The circus is coming to Greenville this week and they are ready to entertain. Starting from May 11th to May 13th, the Lewis & Clark Family Circus is coming to Pitt County Fairgrounds which are located at 3910 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway. The showtimes for the event are May 11 […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

City of Greenville leaders approve next step in $50 million development

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The corner of Dickinson Avenue and Ficklen Street in Greenville could soon be the site of a new 150-unit apartment complex. “This project is intended to create market-rate housing units, rental units, that are intended more for the professionals - those that are working at Vidant, at ECU,” Deputy City Manager Michael Cowin explained.
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
90
Followers
157
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy