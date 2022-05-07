UC San Diego students protest in support of abortion rights

Friday, UC San Diego students held a pro-choice rally in response to the leaked Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Dozens of students gathered in front of the school's Geisel Library. Several people delivered speeches about their support for abortion rights.

The students then marched from the library to the Chancellor's office holding signs that read "My Body, My Choice" and chanting pro-choice slogans.

"I don't appreciate people having a political say on what my body is allowed to do," said Kida Bradley.

Bradley said she and other students in her human rights class decided to hold a rally after learning about the Court's draft opinion.

For Bradley, the issue is even more personal. She revealed she underwent an abortion shortly after graduating high school.

"It was a very tough journey for me because I went through it alone," she said.

But, Bradley said she doesn't regret the decision.

"I had to help myself and that service helped me to make a better life so I could be the first generation in my family to go to college," she said.

Kira Black said they were also angered by the draft.

"I really felt like I needed to have some sense of community around this issue and be around people just as angry as I am," Black said.

Black and other students are also calling on UCSD to express their support and help protect reproductive rights for generations to come.

"I'm just hoping that we can channel this anger to maybe make some positive change," Black said.