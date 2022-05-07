ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

22 sent to hospital for potential carbon monoxide poisoning in Cedar Rapids

KCRG.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyVee said it is facing economic issues including rising inflation, increasing fuel costs and...

www.kcrg.com

Western Iowa Today

Vehicle Of Cedar Rapids Water Department Employee Found In River

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A river search will continue today for the body of a missing Cedar Rapids water division employee. The city vehicle of 54-year-old Erik Spaw of Cedar Rapids was found submerged in the Cedar River on Saturday. Spaw was working an evening shift at the Northwest Water Treatment Plant on Friday — and Cedar Rapids Water Division staff reported Spaw had not returned after working most of his shift at the Northwest plant. Spaw’s personal vehicle was found in the parking lot at the water plant.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

2 killed in northwest Iowa crash

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a Dodge van was driving west on 310th Street, and a truck was heading south on U.S. 75. A Chevrolet Silverado truck was stopped at U.S. 18 facing east, waiting to turn south on U.S. 75.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

3 cows killed, one person injured in car vs. cattle accident on Highway 218 near Hills

Three cows were killed and one person was injured in a car vs. cattle accident near Hills. According to the Hills Fire Department, just after 9:45 Monday night firefighters joined Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies, the Iowa State Patrol and the Johnson County Ambulance Service in responding to a single-vehicle accident on southbound Highway 218 about a mile north of the Hills exit.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Sink hole opens at Des Moines shopping center

DES MOINES, Iowa- A sinkhole was discovered behind Hy-Vee at the Uptown Shopping Center at 42nd Street and University in Des Moines on Wednesday. The owner of the building was resurfacing the pavement when a machine fell through the concrete, which resulted in a 10 foot deep sinkhole, exposing the foundation of the building and […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police identify woman killed in Des Moines house fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police on Friday released the identity of a woman killed in aWednesday house fire. Emergency responders were called to a home in the 800 block of Knob Hill Road at about 5:23 a.m. According to police, as fire crews were extinguishing the flames,...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Lightning strike causes fire at Cedar Falls home

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire was sparked by a thunderstorm in Cedar Falls on Sunday afternoon, according to officials. At around 1:31 p.m., the Cedar Falls Fire Rescue department was sent to the 1100 block of Carriage Lane after receiving a report from the residents of a home there that smoke was coming from their basement. Firefighters arrived and identified fire and smoke from the west side of the home, and extinguished the flames.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Officials seeking people accused of illegal dumping in Johnson County

SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - State officials are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a group of people that they said dumped items in a wildlife area. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said that three people were seen on a camera allegedly dumping construction materials and scrap wooden pallets at the Hawkeye Wildlife Management Area, located along the Iowa River south of Swisher.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Family feud could close landmark Des Moines restaurant

DES MOINES, Iowa — Noah's Ark Restaurant has been serving Italian cuisine from its locale on Ingersoll Avenue since 1947, but the venerable Des Moines eatery is now headed to court to try to protect its future. Court documents filed April 28 seek an emergency temporary injunction to block...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque crash kills one, injures two

Noelridge Greenhouse in Cedar Rapids held its annual Mother's Day Showcase on Sunday for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Adaptive keyboard helps Dubuque teen stay in the game after partial paralysis. Updated: 2 hours ago. A Dubuque teen is able to play video games still, despite...
DUBUQUE, IA
KIMT

Cedar Rapids trio sentenced for North Iowa traffic stop

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trio from Cedar Rapids is sentenced on various charges stemming from a traffic stop in Cerro Gordo County. The three were pulled over for speeding on November 8, 2021, after a report of erratic driving on the Avenue of the Saints. Court documents state a check of the vehicle’s VIN number showed it was stolen out of Illinois.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
BreakingAC

Atlantic City building evacuated for hazardous condition

An Atlantic City building was evacuated Tuesday due to hazardous conditions. The facade on the first, second and third floors at 1601 Atlantic Ave. was beginning to separate from the building, Fire Chief Scott Evans told BreakingAC. The building was evacuated and will remain closed until the engineers can come...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
AM 1390 KRFO

State of Iowa to Pay $8 Million to Man Hit By Snowplow

A man who was struck by an Iowa snowplow three winters ago has reached an $8 million settlement with the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT). Terry Bunting of Silvis, Illinois had pulled off of Highway 67 in LeClaire, in Scott County, in January of 2019. While he was clearing the windshield of his tractor-trailer, he was struck by the blade of an IDOT snowplow. According to the Des Moines Register, the lawsuit filed by Bunting stated that after seeing him along the highway, the driver of the plow attempted to pull back the snowplow's blade. The suit claimed the driver pulled the wrong lever. Instead of the blade pulling back, it remained extended, striking Bunting.
SILVIS, IL

