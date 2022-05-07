ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Texas man cuts grass before stealing lawnmower, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
Wanted: Police in Port Arthur are looking for Marcus Hubbard, who is wanted on burglary charges. (Port Arthur Police Department )

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — This crime is certainly cutting edge.

A Texas man apparently mowed the front and back yard of a home in Port Arthur before stealing the lawnmower, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post by the Port Arthur Police Department, Marcus Renard Hubbard was captured on a surveillance camera removing items from a residence on April 1. He was then captured on video filling the lawnmower with gasoline and then mowing the property owner’s yard -- front and back -- at night, KFDM-TV reported. Vehicles with their headlights turned on can be seen passing by the home as Hubbard cuts the grass.

When officers arrived at the scene, Hubbard ran from the area while dragging the lawnmower, KFDM reported.

Police found the mower in a nearby alley but have yet to find Hubbard, according to the television station.

Hubbard currently has an outstanding warrant for burglary of a building, Port Arthur police wrote on Facebook.

©2022 Cox Media Group

KIRO 7 Seattle

