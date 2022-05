West Bend, Wis. (May 9, 2022): 1840 Brewing Company is opening a new taproom in downtown West Bend as the premiere commercial tenant of The District, a mixed-use development taking shape at the highly-visible corner of E. Washington Street and N. Main Street. Construction of the 177-unit luxury apartment complex and 6,400 sq. ft. commercial space is currently underway. The south building, and future 1840 Brewing Company location, is planned to be completed by the end of the year. The buildings to the north will be completed in spring 2023.

