Prep Roundup: Dow girls 2nd at BCW meet; Meridian boys, girls 2nd at Nite Trax

Meridian's Kailee Charrette competes in 100 meter hurdles during a track and field meet Friday, May 6, 2022 at Meridian Early College High School. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News)

Dow High’s girls finished second out of 15 teams, while Midland High’s boys finished fifth out of 17 teams Friday at the Bay City Western Invitational track and field meet.

Traverse City West won the girls’ meet with 118 points, while the Chargers had 85. The host Warriors finished fifth with 58 points, while Midland was seventh with 52 and Freeland eighth with 32.

Frankenmuth won the boys’ meet with 165 points, while Freeland was fourth with 52.5, the Chemics had 50.5, BCW was sixth with 47, and Dow was seventh with 37.

Dow's Lauren Burgard won the 300-meter hurdles in a school-record time of 46.08.

Following are top-10 individual finishers and top-five relay teams for Dow, Midland, Western, and Freeland.

GIRLS

100 – 6. Liv Rohr (M) 13.16; 7. Allison Miller (D) 13.20; 10. Joelle Cuddie (M) 13.33

200 – 1. Emma Thomas (D) 25.65; 4. Miller (D) 26.95; 8. Claudia Johnson (D) 27.52; 9. Erin Collier (F) 27.65

400 – 1. Thomas (D) 1:00.46; 5. Lily Hileman (F) 1:03.67; 8. Shea Walli (B) 1:04.37

800 – 3. Ambria Nagel (B) 2:24.42; 4. Isabelle Becker (B) 2:30.32; 8. Kiera Hansen (F) 2:38.45

1600 – 3. Becker (B) 5:26.68; 6. Sydney Roberts (D) 5:39.60; 8. Erica Slocum (B) 5:45.67; 9. Karie Keefer (F) 5:46.54

3200 – 4. Katie Watkins (D) 11:40.79; 5. Slocum (B) 12:17.73; 8. Grace Riddle (M) 12:30.19; 9. Kylie Fredenburg (B) 12:32.84

100 HURDLES – 1. Lauren Burgard (D) 15.47; 2. Ellary Laverty (M) 16.39; 3. Erica Albrecht (B) 16.43; 8. Ella Hall (F) 17.84

300 HURDLES – 1. Burgard (D) 46.08; 3. Albrecht (B) 47.28; 5. Addie Seemann (F) 50.78; 8. Alex Kruger (M) 53.25; 10. Hall (F) 53.88

400 RELAY – 1. Dow (Johnson, Miller, Thomas, Burgard) 50.62; 3. Midland (Rohr, Vanessa Castaneda, Laverty, Cuddie) 52.50

800 RELAY – 3. Midland (Rohr, Anna Merges, Laverty, Cuddie) 1:52.85

1600 RELAY – 3. Dow (Thomas, Sydney Lambert, Roberts, Monica Thill) 4:19.72; 4. BCW (Walli, Madeline Kochany, Becker, Nagel) 4:20.96

3200 RELAY – 3. BCW (Becker, Slocum, Walli, Nagel) 10:07.99; 4. Freeland (Whitney Farrell, Seemann, Hansen, Mara Longenecker) 10:24.79

SHOT PUT – 4. Alyssa Spegel (F) 32-3.25; 5. Abigail Shealy (M) 32-3; 6. Taryn Williams (D) 31-6; 8. Alexis Fiorenza (F) 29-11.5

DISCUS – 4. Olivia McMath (M) 101-7; 5. Hileman (F) 99-3; 6. Bailey Cottrell (B) 98-5; 7. Emilee Bonter (D) 97-5; 9. Lillian Lince (M) 90-5; 10. Jaya Khot (D) 90-5

HIGH JUMP – 5. Cara Bucci (M) 4-10; 8. Lauren Applegate (M) 4-8; 10. McMath (M) 4-6

POLE VAULT – 2. Albrecht (B) 9-6; 5. McMath (M) 8-6; 6. Erin Quinn (M) 8-0; 6. Rohr (M) 8-0

LONG JUMP – 3. Thill (D) 15-3; 4. Laverty (M) 15-1; 8. Walli (B) 14-0.25; 9. Aly Hebert (M) 13-9

BOYS

100 – 4. Evan Vasicek (F) 11.05; 7. Sean Blaser (D) 11.21

200 – 1. Noah Reuter-Gushow (D) 22.18; 9. Caleb Edgington (M) 23.36

400 – 7. Jeffrey Stecker (B) 54.09; 8. Nick Kruger (M) 54.18

800 – 1. Daniel Berg (M) 2:01.62; 5. Cameron Monville (B) 2:08.45; 8. Colin MacGregor (D) 2:11.70; 9. Nate Niederquell (F) 2:12.05

1600 – 1. Berg (M) 4:32.09; 8. Matthew Gosselin (B) 4:52.11; 10. Jacob Alexander (F) 4:56.29

3200 – 2. TJ Hansen (F) 9:57.42; 6. Jacob Wurtzel (F) 10:17.41

300 HURDLES – 5. Daniel Ebel (B) 43.87; 10. Jacob Rudisel (M) 44.95

400 RELAY – 1. Dow (Blaser, Carter Kohtz, Reuter-Gushow, Nolan Sanders) 44.24; 4. Midland (Mason Weaver, Da’vontae Millege, Isaac Bowers, Edgington) 45.29; 5. Freeland (Brayden Kelly, Ben Barringer, Nathan Levinson, Brayden Petre) 45.66

800 RELAY – 3. Freeland (Kelly, Barringer, Levinson, Petre) 1:36.08; 5. BCW (Calvin Watson, Logan Kipfmiller, Stecker, Ty Macheso) 1:36.71

1600 RELAY – 4. BCW (Stecker, Anden Robertson, Ebel, Macheso) 3:38.82

3200 RELAY – 1. Freeland (Wurtzel, Hansen, Braden Klein, Braydon Honsinger) 8:20.07; 2. BCW (Stecker, Ebel, Monville, Noah Selvaraj) 8:25.86

SHOT PUT – 2. Bryson Huckeby (F) 47-7.5; 3. Merrick Hocking (M) 47-5; 5. Gage Gransden (B) 44-10.5; 8. Zach DeLeeuw (F) 42-4

DISCUS – 2. Huckeby (F) 142-5; 5. Gransden (B) 128-4

HIGH JUMP – 4. Danny TerBurgh (M) 5-8; 7. Evan Wellman (M) 5-6; 10. Grant Bakos (F) 5-6

POLE VAULT – 1. Kruger (M) 12-6

LONG JUMP – 1. Reuter-Gushow (D) 20-1; 7. Ethan Gray (B) 18-5; 8. Macheso (B) 18-4

GLADWIN BOYS, GIRLS BOTH FINISH 1ST; MUSTANGS BOYS, GIRLS BOTH 2ND AT OWN MEET

Gladwin won both the boys’ and girls’ meets at Friday’s Nite Trax Invitational track and field meet hosted by Meridian, while the Mustangs finished second out of six teams in both the boys’ and girls’ meets.

On the boys’ side, the Flying G’s had 151.5 points, while Meridian had 150, Bullock Creek took third with 135, and Beaverton was fifth with 49.95.

On the girls’ side, Gladwin had 192 points, while the Mustangs had 159, Creek was fourth with 70, and Beaverton took sixth at 45.

Following are top-five individual finishers and top-three relay teams for the Mustangs, Lancers, Flying G’s, and Beavers:

BOYS

100 – 1. Jhace Massey (G) 11.14; 2. Noah Coffey (B) 11.16; 3. Dane Plichta (M) 11.22; 4. Earl Esiline (G) 11.52; 5. Kale Snyder (BC) 11.56

200 – 1. Brayden Riley (M) 23.20; 2. Snyder (BC) 23.44; 3. Plichta (M) 23.44

400 – 1. Coffey (B) 53.09; 2. David Venturelli (BC) 53.32; 3. Plichta (M) 53.55; 4. Nick Metzger (M) 54.57

800 – 1. Caleb Palmreuter (G) 2:04.20; 2. Jacob Eggerd (M) 2:07.69; 3. Quinn Fransen (BC) 2:09.11

1600 – 1. Palmreuter (G) 4:38.42; 3. Eggerd (M) 4:59.29; 4. Elijah Christensen (G) 5:01.53

3200 – 2. Jonah Shephard (M) 11:01.70; 3. Brayden Sweeney (BC) 11:01.87; 4. Christensen (G) 11:03.41; 5. Bailey Wiggins (BC) 11:21.59

110 HURDLES – 1. Gerrit Barth (BC) 17.53; 2. Drake Ross (G) 17.99; 3. Sawyer Moloy (M) 18.67; 4. Logan Crowder (M) 18.80

300 HURDLES – 1. Moloy (M) 45.07; 3. Logan Simrau (G) 45.67; 4. Maison Keister (BC) 46.65; 5. Jacob Inman (BC) 46.70

400 RELAY – 1. Gladwin (Esiline, Nathan Stien, Nick Wheeler, Massey) 45.31; 2. Creek (Barth, Gavin Tate, Drew Nestle, Snyder) 45.74

800 RELAY – 1. Meridian (Plichta, Metzger, Riley, Kenneth Emerson) 1:33.61; 3. Creek (Snyder, David Dana, Tate, Keister) 1:38.04

1600 RELAY – 1. Gladwin (Andrew Von Matt, Wheeler, Palmreuter, Massey) 3:43.21; 2. Creek (Dana, Fransen, Inman, Venturelli) 3:44.95

3200 RELAY – 1. Gladwin (Christensen, Dakota Leddy, Palmreuter, Von Matt) 8:54.13; 2. Meridian (Shephard, Elliot Noyes, Tyler Heal, Eggerd) 8:57.77

SHOT PUT – 1. Logan Kokotovich (G) 42-5; 4. Josh Whittington (BC) 37-4; 5. Lawrence Harding (BC) 37-3

DISCUS – 1. Harding (BC) 125-7; 2. Kokotovich (G) 113-8; 3. Mark Tippin (M) 108-7; 4. Stien (G) 107-6; 5. Calyb Wishowski (BC) 105-9

HIGH JUMP – 1. Moloy (M) 5-11; 2. Coffey (B) 5-10; 3. Metzger (M) 5-9; 4. Ryan Long (BC) 5-7

POLE VAULT – 1. Dana (BC) 12-0; 2. Wheeler (G) 11-6; 3. Ross (G) 11-0; 4. Crowder (M) 10-6; 5. Barth (BC) 10-0

LONG JUMP – 1. Coffey (B) 20-6.75; 2. Massey (G) 19-7; 3. Dana (BC) 19-5.25; 4. Moloy (M) 19-3; 5. Emerson (M) 19-0.5

GIRLS

100 – 1. Morgan VanWormer (M) 13.20; 3. Tessa Shea (G) 13.78; 4. Taylor McCormack (B) 13.84; 5. Kamya Cajigas (G) 13.93

200 – 1. Racheal Nyarko (G) 27.57; 2. VanWormer (M) 27.64; 3. Ava Gary (G) 27.65; 5. Josie Barriger (M) 28.20

400 – 1. Lauren Brawt (M) 1:02.80; 3. Trinity Kolka (M) 1:05.05; 5. Shea (G) 1:08.68

800 – 1. Taylor Hopkins (M) 2:41.19; 2. Rachel Tilmann (BC) 2:45.80; 3. Elizabeth Smith (M) 2:48.47; 4. Thea Doud (M) 2:57.44

1600 – 1. Hopkins (M) 5:52.37; 2. Tessa Wohlschlegel (B) 5:58.40; 3. Tilmann (BC) 6:07.30; 4. Smith (M) 6:07.83; 5. Tricia Pyrzewski (G) 6:27.21

3200 – 1. Wohlschlegel (B) 12:53.38; 2. Abby Robinson (G) 13:24.31; 3. Madisyn Wendling (G) 14:33.56; 4. Pyrzewski (G) 14:43.24; 5. Brianna Smaltz (BC) 14:53.27

100 HURDLES – 1. Lizzie Haines (G) 16.34; 2. Jordyn Casey-Edwards (BC) 17.52; 3. Breanna Campbell (G) 17.96; 4. Ella Gaffke (BC) 18.03; 5. Kailee Charette (M) 19.29

300 HURDLES – 1. Haines (G) 51.89; 2. Campbell (G) 53.14; 3. Gaffke (BC) 53.69; 4. Wendling (G) 55.15; 5. Charette (M) 55.57

400 RELAY – 2. Gladwin (Shea, Cajigas, Morgan Bailey, Sara Bowman) 54.97; 3. Creek (Casey-Edwards, Dakota Watkins, Gloria Kozak, Gaffke) 55.25

800 RELAY – 1. Meridian (Brawt, Kolka Barriger, VanWormer) 1:50.91; 2. Gladwin (Campbell, Haines, Macy Haines, Cajigas) 1:52.80

1600 RELAY – 1. Meridian (Barriger, Brawt, VanWormer, Kolka) 4:15.44; 2. Gladwin (Carmen Bragg, M. Haines, Shea, Nyarko) 4:24.85

3200 RELAY – 1. Meridian (Smith, Doud, Charette, Hopkins) 11:09.89; 3. Gladwin (Macenzee Dooley, Bowman, Callie Mead, Madayson Cowell) 11:24.69

SHOT PUT – 3. Rylie Palmateer (G) 30-7; 4. Abby Northrup (B) 28-7

DISCUS – 3. Kadence Linton (M) 82-4; 4. Ava Hale (G) 80-0; 5. Faith Danielak (B) 79-4

HIGH JUMP – 3. Mead (G) 4-9; 3. Gary (G) 4-9; 5. Nyarko (G) 4-7

POLE VAULT – 1. Emma Bates (M) 8-3; 2. Emily Heyer (G) 8-3; 3. Bailey (G) 7-6; 4. Kozak (BC) 7-6; 4. Barriger (M) 7-6

LONG JUMP – 1. Nyarko (G) 15-7.25; 3. Brawt (M) 15-0.25; 4. Robinson (G) 14-6.5; 5. Cajigas (G) 14-6.5

CHEMICS LOSE ONE, WIN ONE AT PORTAGE TOURNAMENT

Midland High split a pair of nonleague baseball games on Saturday, losing 5-0 to Okemos and beating Lakewood 25-1 in three innings at the Portage tournament.

In the first game, Okemos scored once in the fourth inning and five times in the fourth and outhit the Chemics 9-5.

Gabe Sokol took the loss, going five innings and allowing five runs on nine hits with no walks.

Braylen Laverty went 2-for-3 for Midland.

Against Lakewood, the Chemics scored 16 times in the first inning, six times in the second, and three times in the third and finished with a 14-2 advantage in hits.

Owen Wendt (3-0) got the win, going all three innings and allowing two hits and no walks, while striking out five.

Josh Doyle, Ben Haney, Ty Smith, John Jenkins, and Laverty each drove in runs during MHS’s first-inning outburst. Carter Albright had multiple hits, including a home run, for the Chemics, and Doyle and Tommy Kroll also had multiple hits.

Midland (15-6) will host Flint Carman-Ainsworth on Monday.

CHARGERS SQUEAK BY TCW IN SOCCER

Dow High edged visiting Traverse City West 2-1 in nonleague girls’ soccer on Saturday to remain unbeaten.

Four minutes into the game, Klaire Caldwell gathered a deflected ball and scored into the bottom right corner of the net for a 1-0 lead. The Titans scored shortly before halftime to tie it at 1-1 heading into the break.

The score remained knotted until Alaina Schalk was taken down inside the box by a TCW defender, earning a penalty kick. Jordan Danna converted the PK in the 73 rd minute to give the Chargers the eventual game-winning goal.

Dow goalkeeper Jessica Erickson had eight saves to earn the victory.

“It was a great game between two good teams. We knew TCW would be a tough opponent and a team we might see later in the playoffs,” said Dow coach Spencer Sandow. “The team worked hard, and I’m happy we got the win today. Now our attention turns to our rivals, and we have a big game with Midland High on Monday.”

The Chargers (11-0-2) will host the Chemics at 7 p.m. Monday.

CHEMICS BLANK TROJANS 3-0

Midland High shut out visiting Traverse City Central 3-0 in nonleague girls’ soccer on Saturday.

Maria Eagle scored twice off of corner kicks by Morgan Ludwig in the first half, while Grace Sczepanski scored in the second half off of an assist from Carin Hoevemeyer.

The Chemics (6-4-2) will head to rival Dow High on Monday at 7 p.m.

DOW GOLF 3RD AT 21-TEAM TOURNEY, CUNAUD EARNS MEDALIST HONORS FOR CHARGERS

Dow High’s boys’ golf team finished third out of 21 teams at the Oiler Invitational tournament over the weekend. Friday’s first round was held at Buck’s Run, while Saturday’s second round was held at Pohlcat.

Lansing Christian won the event with a two-day total of 660, while Big Rapids was second at 371, and Dow finished with a 679.

Dow’s Cesar Cunaud was the meet medalist, firing a 154. Also scoring for the Chargers were Carson Everett with a 186, Jacob O’Connor with a 179, and Caden Chritz with a 180.

Dow will head to the Flint Powers Invitational on Monday.

BOYS' LACROSSE EDGES SEAHOLM IN OVERTIME

Ryan Stadelmaier scored his third goal of the game in sudden-death overtime Friday to lift Midland-Dow to an 11-10 victory over host Birmingham Seaholm in nonconference boys’ lacrosse.

Tucker Pomranky had two goals and an assist for Midland-Dow, while Cal Stearns had two goals, Ryan Pomranky had a goal and an assist, and Conor Dunlap, Will Kuper, and Ryder Zastrow each also scored once. Stadelmaier also had an assist.

Midland-Dow goalkeeper Tate Clerc made 12 saves to earn the win, while Gabe Malace had eight ground balls.

"Birmingham's faceoff guy was a challenge for us, and he played a great game. Tate (Clerc)

played his best game of the year and kept us in the game,” said Midland-Dow coach Joe Stadelmaier.

Midland-Dow (11-2) has won eight straight and will head to Flint Powers on Tuesday.

NO. 8 FALCONS WIN BIG IN BASEBALL, WILL FACE NO. 6 GARBER ON TUESDAY

Freeland swept Battle Creek Harper Creek 11-1 in five innings and 10-0 in six innings Friday in nonconference baseball to improve to 13-3.

Nate Booms got the win in game one, going four innings and allowing one run on three hits. Logan Kipfmiller retired the side in order and struck out two in the fifth.

Hayden Hileman had two hits and three runs batted in for the Falcons, while Jacob Kowalski went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Alex Duley also had two hits.

Daniel Duley picked up the win in the nightcap, going five innings and giving up only one hit, while striking out 10.

Kowalski and Luke McLaren each drove in two runs, while Garrett Leppek added two hits.

Freeland, which is ranked No. 8 in Division 2, will host Essexville Garber, which is ranked No. 6 in Division 2, in a key Tri-Valley Conference East matchup on Tuesday.

COMETS GO 2-1 AT OWN SOFTBALL INVITATIONAL

Coleman’s softball team went 2-1 at its own four-team tournament on Saturday, losing 10-6 to Goodrich, then beating Kingston 12-0 in six innings and beating Merrill 22-5 in four innings.

Elley Johnson took the loss against Goodrich, going four innings and allowing eight runs, only two earned, on seven hits and four walks with four strikeouts.

Maddy Miller went 3-for-4 with a triple and scored twice for the Comets, while Katelyn Pnacek had two hits with a home run and three runs batted in and scored twice, Harley Lattimer had two hits and an RBI, Johnson drove in two runs, and Nevaeh Chaffee scored twice.

Miller earned the win against Kingston, going all six innings and giving up five hits and two walks, while striking out eight.

At the plate, Miller tripled and doubled and drove in five runs, while Pnacek went 2-for-2 with a homer and two walks, four RBIs, and two runs scored, and Chaffee had two hits and scored three times. Ava Gross went 1-for-2 with two walks and two RBIs and scored twice, while Madisyn Croslin had two hits, and Autumn Hess walked twice and scored twice.

Croslin picked up the win against Merrill, going all four innings and giving up five unearned runs on three hits and a walk, while fanning five.

Coleman had 21 hits in the game.

Gross went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and four runs scored, while Pnacek went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs and scored twice, Miller went 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs and scored twice, and Timeea Middleton went 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

Chaffee went 3-for-3 with two walks and an RBI and scored four times, while Lattimer went 2-for-2 with two walks and an RBI and scored three times, and Johnson had a hit, two walks, an RBI, and two runs scored.

“Finally, a beautiful day for softball,” enthused Coleman coach Chad Klopf. “I’m glad we set up these invites to get more games in on the weekends. We were able to see a lot of different pitching and situations.

“We need to clean things up. I feel if we eliminate a few errors, we could have gone 3-0 today,” he added. “But I can’t complain about the girls’ efforts. They battle and they work hard, and they were having fun today too.”

The Comets (10-5) will face Midland High at Northwood University on Wednesday.

CBA TIES NORTHERN MICHIGAN CHRISTIAN IN SOCCER

Calvary Baptist Academy battled McBain Northern Michigan Christian to a 2-2 tie in girls’ soccer on Friday. NMC’s goalkeeper had allowed only one goal all season heading into the matchup.

“Both teams made it to the regional semifinals last season, so we stepped in anticipating a battle, and that's just what we got,” noted CBA coach Paul Reece.

The Comets scored midway through the first half on a shot from 20 yards out which snuck just out of the reach of Kings’ goalkeeper Emma Schmidt, and NMC took that 1-0 lead into halftime.

CBA countered with a goal by Hannah Schmidt in the 50 th minute off of an assist from Peyton Laughner. Later in the half, Schmidt fed the ball to Ila Tomko, who planted a shot low to the far post for her 23 rd goal of the season, giving the Kings a 2-1 edge.

The Comets tied it on a free kick in the game’s waning minutes.

“One thing you can always rely on with these girls -- they will never quit. Though down 1-0 at halftime, we came out fighting in the second just as hard,” said Reece. “As a coach, these are the games you love. In these games you start to see what your players are made of -- pure heart and determination.

“ … In these games, you need the leaders to step up. And our four senior captains -- Hannah Schmidt, Peyton Day, Madilyne Childs, and Saige Arnold -- along with junior defender Caitlyn Dickerson came up big for us tonight,” he added.

The Kings (7-1-4) will host Ithaca on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in their final home game.

COLEMAN GIRLS' TRACK TAKES 2ND AT PINE RIVER MEET

Coleman’s girls finished second out of seven teams Saturday at the Pine River All Sports Day track and field meet.

Host Leroy Pine River won the girls’ meet with 234.5 points, while the Comets finished with 84.5.

Mason County Central won the boys’ meet with 157 points, while Coleman was fourth out of six teams with 62.

Following are the Comets’ top-10 individual finishers and top-three relay teams:

GIRLS

100 – 6. Lexi Baker 15.60; 7. Mallory Croslin 15.67; 10. Mar Bove 15.87

200 – 7. Bove 32.88; 9. Bianca Haley 33.47; 10. Alivia Brooks 33.55

400 – 8. Maggie VanSickle 1:16.76; 9. Haley 1:17.96

800 – 2. Kaylee Aultman 2:44.73

1600 – 1. Aultman 5:57.05

3200 – 1. Aultman 13:35.86

300 HURDLES – 5. Baker 1:03.97

400 RELAY – 3. Coleman (Croslin, Baker, Bove, Brooks) 1:00.09

800 RELAY – 3. Coleman (Bove, Brooks, Haley, Savanah Doke) 2:10.58

1600 RELAY – 3. Coleman (Haley, VanSickle, Emily VanSickle, Doke) 5:26.70

3200 RELAY – 2. Coleman (Aultman, Nora Brownlee, M. VanSickle, E. VanSickle) 12:48.47

SHOT PUT – 1. Havahna DeJongh 31-3.5; 5. Autumn Sapp 25-8.5; Kierra Allen 23-3

DISCUS – 6. DeJongh 57-11.5; 7. Allen 57-7; 8. Sapp 55-5

HIGH JUMP – 3. E. VanSickle 4-0; 3. Brownlee 4-0; 5. Doke 4-0

LONG JUMP – 7. Doke 12-5.5; 9. Brooks 11-4

BOYS

400 – 8. Bryce Aultman 57.61

800 – 4. Cole Aultman 2:22.58; 7. Shane Templeman 2:29.33

3200 – 3. Noah Haskell 11:44.96; 3. B. Aultman 11:44.96

110 HURDLES – 2. AJ Simon 17.41

800 RELAY – 2. Coleman (B. Aultman, C. Aultman, Templeman, Simon) 1:46.35

3200 RELAY – 2. Coleman (B. Aultman, C. Aultman, Haskell, Templeman) 9:08.06

SHOT PUT – 3. Richard Sapp 34-10

DISCUS – 5. Isiah Biers 97-9.5; 9. Mason Tucker 91-0

HIGH JUMP – 5. Simon 5-2

POLE VAULT – 2. Kable Miller 11-6; 3. Biers 11-0