Grand Island Public Schools announced three within-the-district leadership shifts Friday. Fawn Gernstein will be the next Principal of Academy of Freshman Exploration and Grand Island Senior High. Nathan Helzer has been selected as Principal of the Academy of Business and Communications at GISH. Beginning this summer, Kate Crowe who will join Barr Middle School as its Assistant Principal.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO